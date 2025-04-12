But are they listening to James?

The latest from James Carville goes like this:

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said the Democratic Party is done employing identity politics in elections after Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bids. ‘No one gives a s--t anymore in a Democratic Party what gender you are, what race you are, what ethnicity you are. They just want to win…we’re not here to make history,’ Carville said on the Politics War Room podcast on Thursday. ‘We’re here to make a win and whatever we have to do to win this f-----g election, we’re going to do that. And I think that any time that the Democratic Party has any other motive other than victory, it screws us up,’ he added.

Carville is right—but is anyone listening? What evidence do we have that the Democrats have disinfected their party of this problem?

What we see is more of the same. Just check out Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s comments about immigration. She is saying that we need illegal immigrants to pick cotton. The party’s convention to pick a leader turned into a search for a chairman rooted on gender and race. Watch the Democrats during President Trump’s speech to Congress a few weeks ago, and tell me if you see any maturity in that crowd. Check the attacks on Tesla dealerships and convince me that this is a party rooted in any common sense. Even Tim Walz, the party’s nominee for vice president if you still remember, made a fool out of himself cheering for Tesla’s stock to crash while his state was heavily invested in the company.

Everything about this party is about identity politics and spokespeople who lack the most basic of common sense!

So Carville is right but no one is listening. Maybe someone should explain to Carville that this is not the party that nominated Clinton.

