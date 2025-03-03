You foolish little Z

Most of us are still recovering from what we saw on TV on Friday. It's amazing just how foolish Zelensky looks every second, every minute that ticks by.

Maybe he just read his own press clippings too much, as John Kass wrote:

The problem with acting like a tough guy is the chance that someday, you might be face-to-face with a real one. Not a movie tough guy. But a real one. And if you’re stupid enough to believe in your own bull(bleep)—and all that the smoke that CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and the rest of the corrupt legacy left-wing media blows up your behind -- then you might make a real big mistake. The mistake of talking like a tough guy with nothing in your hand but your own sweaty palm. That’s what happened to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky who participated in an unmitigated Oval Office disaster for himself and his nation in a sit-down with President Donald Trump. The left wing media took his side and immediately condemned the Republican president, but Trump Derangement Syndrome and their partisan tribalism has blinded them to reality, just as it blinded Zelensky.

That's right. Trump Derangement Syndrome is a talking point, but it does not have troops or resources. In other words, Putin fears Trump and laughs at those talking another TDS slogan.

This is painful for those of us who supported Ukraine. Yes, Putin invaded and I don't send him birthday cards. He is willing to lose thousands more soldiers to keep fighting this war. Unfortunately, Ukraine can't and their leader walked away from a mineral deal full of promise and security. It reminded me of a sales manager who yelled at me for leaving all that money on the table.

Maybe Z is exhausted and needs some time off. It happens. Maybe there is another person who can take over and realize that the answer to their problems goes through Trump. If someone steps up then this weekend’s videos will be another clip on YouTube. If not, then let Z persuade the "Allies" to send him money and the troops that they don't have.

Image: Magic Studio