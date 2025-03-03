English -- it’s official!

Hooray! President Trump has signed many great, commonsense executive orders, and he just endorsed one of his best -- making English the official language of the U.S.

It revokes Bill Clinton’s executive order “Improving Access Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency.” That thing inflicted a costly administrative burden on agencies and entities that received federal money by requiring them to provide services in many languages. It also had the unintended consequence (as many bleeding-heart leftist programs do) of prolonging immigrants’ dependence on government assistance, consigning them to second-class status indefinitely.

Come to think of it… that was probably intended; perhaps as another way for Dem’s to quell individual initiative. Another way to expand government while nurturing potential Dem voters (supposedly, one must speak English to become a citizen and thereby eligible to vote). However, the initiative to learn English comes with obvious rewards. As the Institute for Community Health puts it, “English language proficiency is essential for immigrants to properly integrate, take advantage of opportunities, and engage in American society."

Really, that’s just commonsense, and corroborated all over. Therefore, I hope that Trump’s executive order is more than symbolic -- it does not “require or direct” any change in services provided by any agency. Agency heads will make that determination.

It will be easier for English-proficient onlookers to report crimes. For that matter, it will be easier for law enforcement to arrest lawbreaking immigrants once they fully understand phrases like “get back,” “don’t resist,” “put your hands behind your head and interlock your fingers,” “put the goose down, “ and “leave the cats and dogs alone.”

Here’s another ramification of Trump’s official English EO:

Part of the justification for making English the official language of the U.S. is that it will “promote unity.” During Trump’s administration, the United States will be hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the Summer Olympic Games in 2028. Both should respect the host country’s call for linguistic unity within our strengthened borders.

The Olympics, in particular, conducts the time-consuming annoyance of introducing the ceremonies and athletes in French and English. Sure, France was the first official language of the modern Olympics, but give it up, already. English is spoken by far more people worldwide than French is -- it’s not even close.

The word “unity” appears in many IOC documents (written in both English and French), so let’s unify behind English, and cut the French waste. AI software is more than capable of providing near real-time multilingual translation on a stadium big board. That should reduce times for most events, including the monotonous four-hour opening ceremony. When in America, do as the Americans do -- speak English.

Trump’s executive order cultivates “a shared American culture for all citizens.” Sounds like we are finally rejoicing in our nation’s great motto: E Pluribus Unum. Importantly, official English is not “English Only.” We enjoy a rich tapestry of cultures; of course, households and private entities may speak any language they choose. Indeed, our magnificent First Lady speaks at least five -- but only English when conducting official business in America.

