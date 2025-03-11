What went wrong with the Democrats?

The answer is a delight.

I am surely not alone in thinking the Democrat party has, historically, been sneaky and cunning and totally rotten. But the main thing is, they weren’t dumb. Who’d have thought they could maneuver the COVID panic into a presidential term for Dumb & Dumber? And then transforming USAID into the Democrat piggy bank! Wow. Good job!

But when we watch them singing “We shall overcome”? And mindless songs with awful lyrics about how they are going to follow the science? And sitting with sour faces in the face of brave children, sad mothers, and a bright young cadet? Who wrote their script?

There is no doubt that they are all singing from the same hymnal — they always do. They cringe into line to be fighters against Trump. They swear, I mean really! Somehow, they suddenly all do it — and pantywaisted swear words at that. How did this happen to them?

You’re going to love the answer. They surely deserve it.

We were delighted to watch the way that they selected the new members of the Democratic National Committee. It was a lesson to us in the gentle art of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. It was also a lesson in how to elect totally stupid people. They are the beau ideal of box-ticking — deliberately so.

I am not surprised that these fine torchbearers are pushing resistance in the style of the sixties. Nor that they think they should take TikTok by storm with their fine ladies jumping up and down. Nor that they seem to be choosing Jasmine Crocket as their up-and-coming spokesperson. I mean, the African-American patois, and the passion! It can’t miss.

So they have elected these fools because DIE is the goal. And surprise, surprise, their brains trust are DIE hires. DIE is in the marrow of their bones. And it’s killing them. You’ve gotta love it.

