Canada, Europe bemoan the very tariffs they levy, advantages they give their own industries

Canada and Europe, to the U.S.: “How dare you do to us what we did to you long ago! What gives you the right to do to us what we're doing to you now?!”

Canada and several European nations (as well as other nations, such as China) have long placed tariffs on American goods, and/or subsidized their businesses and industries placing them at a distinct advantage over their American counterparts.

Yet they, almost without exception, go ballistic when the U.S. reciprocates. This seems exceedingly odd, hypocritical-- and outright ungrateful-- as the United States essentially rebuilt much of Europe after the World Wars in which tens of thousands of American lives were lost fighting on behalf of European nations.

And since the U.S. has long provided Canada and the Western European nations their only viable protection from fascist and communist countries for decades -- and paid for that, too, so they didn’t have to, and could vastly expand their welfare states on Uncle Sam’s dime.

Had America not done this, Europeans may well all be speaking German or Russian, take your pick, and Canada would be Soviet or Chinese. (The Canadian government seems to be exhibiting a bizarre but clear favoritism for communist China at the moment, so maybe it wouldn’t have minded being just another SSR.)

The mainstream media (the enemy of the people) always reports on these tariffs with headlines such as “Canada and China Retaliate Against Trump’s Tariffs,” as if Trump just simply decided to economically assault these nations willy-nilly, out-of-the-blue, for no reason whatsoever. It’s bulls***.

These are not opinions, but facts, hard as they may be for Canucks and Europeans to hear.

That several previous American administrations did not voice them in no way diminishes their veracity.

The fact that they are being voiced now should be a wakeup call for America’s friends and potential adversaries alike.

America is back. Choose your side carefully.

