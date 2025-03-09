Was Biden aware of anything?

What if everything a POTUS signed while in office wasn’t actually signed by that POTUS? What if somebody else signed all those executive orders, all those laws, all those proclamations, all that stuff? What if someone just had an autopen sign all those official documents?

Boy howdy, does that raise some interesting questions, such as why didn’t the POTUS sign all those documents? Was he lazy? Physically incapacitated? Mentally incapacitated? Was he being manipulated by his handlers? Who were they anyway, and how could they get away with that? Wasn’t his family like say, the First Lady, aware of that? Was the POTUS aware of any of that, and if not, why not? And here’s the big one: is everything someone or something else signed thereby invalid?

Now it seems, some of those questions just might be answered, because apparently, there was only a single document supposedly signed by Joe Biden in four years: a letter announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential contest. The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project discovered all the rest were apparently signed by an autopen!

Graphic: Author

Remember when House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) revealed his discussion with Biden when Biden couldn't recall signing the executive order halting LNG exports? Now we know why — he probably didn't. The real question is: Who did? Who was running the country while Biden was not all there?

We don’t have any tell-all books yet. Jake Tapper’s book is apparently a “we all knew, and it’s not my fault” book.

The use of the presidential autopen dates back to the 1950s, and there's been much debate about its legality. In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to sign a bill into law using an autopen. He was vacationing in Hawaii at the time. His office relied on a 30-page memo from President George W. Bush's legal team asserting that the president's presence was not required as long as said president had authorized the signature.

There’s little doubt using an autopen is permissible on things like letters to constituents and probably even proclamations that don’t have the force of law, but presidents sign everything else. They do it very publicly where treaties and much publicized laws are concerned. President Trump most recently signed more than a hundred executive orders for the cameras, with aides telling him precisely what he was signing in each case.

That’s important. It’s a president’s signature that validates those documents. His signature essentially certifies that he agrees with its contents and is validating them on behalf of the American people. Those documents have the force of law because he—the POTUS—is aware of those contents, agrees with them, and is doing his constitutionally mandated duty by signing them.

Now we’re down to Joe Biden, who even some Dems are admitting was well into dementia while running in 2020, and became much worse as his term dragged on. There are questions that must now be answered, but we can make some reasonable assumptions simply because the evidence apparently shows he didn’t sign virtually anything.

That tells us he wasn’t aware of the contents of any of those documents. He didn’t write them. He didn’t read them. He likely wasn’t even aware they existed. Oh, the topics at least some of those documents represented might have been raised in his presence, and he might have expressed interest in them or made some comment about them, but what appears obvious is when it came time to read those documents, or even for an aide to summarize what he was signing, Joe wasn’t there. He wasn’t there physically, and he certainly wasn’t there mentally.

Someone told whoever was responsible for operating the autopen to sign this or that document, and they did. Someone other than Joe Biden, the POTUS, was apparently running the government, beginning with formulating policy and ending with using an autopen to sign documents.

Is anyone surprised?

A major issue here is accountability, the buck stopping with the one elected official for whom every American—including the dead and illegal aliens—votes, at least once. If Joe didn’t know about those documents, if he didn’t sign them, who did? Hunter? Dr. Jill? Nancy Pelosi? One of Biden’s handlers? Did they take turns, or was there constant, brutal infighting until the most leftist of them took over?

We’ve no idea.

This must be sorted out. It’s obviously going to the Supreme Court. It needs to go there. Congressional Dems won’t cooperate because they want to be able to do it again in the future. Biden’s handlers won’t cooperate for that reason and because they know they wouldn’t do well in federal prison. Joe can’t cooperate, even if he’s promised ice cream.

Whoever played POTUS the last four years did enormous damage, but if the Supreme Court sanely decides these issues, perhaps some good can come of this revelation.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.