A creepy, crawly, ActBlue-fueled campaign of violence against Elon Musk's Tesla?

Are the crazed leftists of ActBlue trying to destroy Elon Musk's Tesla company?

Sure seems like it, based on what Musk himself has uncovered:

🚨Several protesters have been arrested at a Tesla showroom in NYC, per NYP.



Earlier today, Elon revealed that an investigation has uncovered “5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests.'"



"ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler,… pic.twitter.com/4VF2XJDTVI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue linked to funding for protests at Tesla dealerships.



Were they responsible for all these terrorist incidents at Tesla locations?



INVESTIGATE ACTBLUE AND PROSECUTE THOSE RESPONSIBLE https://t.co/I3JKFOaBDS pic.twitter.com/HWHOm9HY0j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

NYPD responded to another leftist occupation of the Tesla store in Manhattan on March 8.



Leftist groups linked to ActBlue have been organizing direct actions against Tesla. Multiple extremists have committed fire bombings & shootings. Video by @NJEGmedia:pic.twitter.com/JogvkcVRTJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2025

Rise & Resist does appear to have an ActBlue donation link and a website - they aren't shy about being there to protest against Musk: pic.twitter.com/LO3fZdAzBL — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 8, 2025

The New York Times reported that the activity against Musk's Tesla is "escalating," with this lede:

Tesla charging stations were set ablaze near Boston on Monday. Shots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon after midnight on Thursday. Arrests were made at a nonviolent protest at a Tesla dealership in Lower Manhattan on Saturday. The electric car company Tesla increasingly found itself in police blotters across the country this week, more than seven weeks after President Trump’s second inauguration swept Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, into the administration as a senior adviser to the president. Mr. Musk, 53, is drawing increasing backlash for his sweeping cuts to federal agencies, a result of the newly formed cost-cutting initiative Mr. Musk has labeled the Department of Government Efficiency.

They blamed Musk, not the thugs, for the violence and terrorism, which included this additional arson and gunfire in this passage.

The demonstration came at the end of a week in which employees at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Ore., near Portland, arrived at work on Thursday and found gunshot damage. The police said they believed that at least seven shots had been fired, damaging three cars and shattering windows. One bullet went through a wall and into a computer monitor, the police said. And on Monday, seven Tesla charging stations were intentionally set on fire at a shopping center outside Boston, the police said. In another Boston suburb, the police arrested a man on Wednesday who had tagged six Tesla vehicles with decals of Mr. Musk in a raised-arm pose. The police in Brookline, Mass. released a video of the man saying that he had the right to deface the cars because it was his “free speech.”

A local television station ran this video of arson in action against a Tesla car:

Yes that’s a Tesla on fire. No it wasn’t the battery. It was gasoline poured over it. Yeah it was caught on the vehicles security system. Sentry mode for the win.

pic.twitter.com/SE6wDjsFsH — ⭕️ CyberMike ⭕️ (@CyberMikeOG) April 27, 2023

The Times reported that attacks were happening in France and Germany as well.

What they didn't note was that Musk says he found the cash root of the violence, in troubled Democrat fundraising behemoth, ActBlue, which has seen mass resignations of its executives in the past weeks as revelations roll out about bad bookeeping and illegal foreign patronage.

Now we learn from Musk that ActBlue has also been bankrolling protests, which may very well include these violent "protests," (or, "free speech," as the arrested man told the Times).

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America.



ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

The usual suspects, far-left billionaires such as Hoffman, Sandler and Soros, who specialize in chaos and who have been accused of targeting the businesses of critics in the past.

But this activity goes way beyond merely trying to wreck a company's stock price, though I suspect Soros has done this in the past, too.

This looks like outright conspiracy to commit terrorism -- with gunfire and dealerships on fire, targeting the little guys who own those dealerships as a campaign of sorts goes on to "pick a target" and auto dealerships are easy targets. If that's true, this is an unprecedented crime against an American company.

Musk also put out this tweet, sounding shaken at this vile campaign against the business he saved and built himself:

Heartfelt thanks to everyone supporting @Tesla, despite many attacks against our stores and offices ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/z9bfYTH3Ri — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

If Soros and his buddies were using the Democrat outlet ActBlue to funnel cash through its shell organization to stay concealed from criticism, and the cash paid out went to thugs who were commiting violent crimes, it's well past time to investigate this kind of activity which goes way beyond political dissent and into terrorism, which is probably the next step from those who can't get their way at the ballot box.

That's illegal. Congress, the DoJ and every human rights NGO out there should be investigating this matter, because no civilized society can exist with this kind of systemic Pablo Escobar-style campaign of terror or guerrilla warfare against the private sector, such as was seen in the run-up to the Dirty War in Latin America. Societies get destroyed from this activity, and the thought of it happening in the U.S., instead of, say, Brazil circa 1979, is unthinkable.

Yet the left is known to be crazy and beside itself at Trump's re-election, and remains leaderless and unreformable. If terrorism against Tesla is the next step, it's time to shut the flaming cash spigot down, because it's utterly contrary to the American idea, and worse will come of it. Follow the money.

Image: Screen shot from KREM 2 News video, via X