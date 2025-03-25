Waiting for an investigation of COVID-19 crimes

Recently, even the left-stream media has acknowledged the lab leak origin of SARS-COV-2, which it called a conspiracy theory five years ago. It is time to take another look at crimes that the Democrat party and its accomplices perpetrated on the American people at the time of the pandemic, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans by denial of treatment.

From the beginning, the Democrat party treated the COVID-19 crisis as another opportunity to seize power. This time, it intended to change electoral procedures to allow voting by mail, inevitably accompanied by fraud. It stoked COVID fears and claimed that voting by mail was necessary for public health, but it was just a means to come to power. The Deep State (which I did not believe existed at that time) joined the Democrat electioneering machine in this endeavor.

The efforts to dramatically expand voting by mail under the pretext of the pandemic became public as early as March 10, 2020. That day, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) announced a bill establishing nationwide voting by mail if 25% of states declared a coronavirus emergency. On the same day, the CDC amended its page Recommendations for Election Polling Locations (which appeared just a few days earlier), advising the states to “Encourage mail-in methods of voting.” This was eight months before the general elections.

At that time, the US had fewer than a thousand suspected COVID-19 cases and fewer than 40 suspected COVID-19 deaths. W.H.O. had not even declared a pandemic yet, and the CDC was still unsure how the virus was spreading. With so little information in March 2020, giving even current recommendations on matters within the CDC’s competence was difficult. Nevertheless, the CDC weighed in eight months ahead of time on the issue far out of the scope of its competence and authority, and this advice “accidentally” coincided with the Democrat party’s wishes.

This brings to mind that Democrats attacked Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, whom Trump had appointed in 2017 to lead the CDC, with viciousness unexpected for this position. Dr. Fitzgerald resigned in January 2018.

With a senile and corrupt candidate, the Democrat party needed an extraordinary dirty action to “win” the election. Starting on March 16, the Democrat machine put its whole weight behind mail-in voting. Just a sample of publications from March 16 through 19: “The virus means we’ll be voting by mail“ by Marc Elias in the Washington Post, “Ten Recommendations to Ensure a Healthy and Trustworthy 2020 Election“ in the Lawfare Blog, “The push for mail-in voting“ by Politico (in a free version of one of its Politico PRO newsletters, priced in thousands of dollars for the government), and multiple pieces by the Brennan Center for Justice (1, 2, 3). On March 18, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued the country’s first unconstitutional statewide stay-at-home order, to be followed in two days by Illinois and New York.

This is the background on March 19, 2020, when President Trump announced that Hydroxychloroquine-based treatment was a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. This rendered this entire Democrat election strategy dead on arrival. They had to kill Hydroxychloroquine despite its outstanding efficacy, as reported by doctors. Later, they went on to discredit or render all other effective COVID-19 treatments inaccessible, from Ivermectin to convalescent plasma. They even forced or tricked big pharmacy chains into stopping the sale of Quercetin.

Scientists whose research contradicted the Democrat narrative have been discredited and received death threats.

Empirical evidence called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with social activities, physical exercise, sunlight exposure, regular health care, and targeted protection of vulnerable populations. Instead, Democrat governors, mayors, and deep state officials forced the country into endless testing, masking, and lockdowns. In places like California, lockdowns were akin to statewide house arrest. Exceptions were made for rioting.

Courts provided no relief against any of these measures – denial of essential pandemic treatment, mass house arrests, mandated face cover wearing, and later even forced vaccination with a concoction not approved by the FDA – despite their blatant illegality.

Since the Democrat party got what it wanted and came to power after the 2020 elections, there has been a cover-up. It is time to investigate the horrific crimes committed by it and its accomplices during and immediately after the pandemic and to throw the book at the perpetrators despite their resistance.