Has Women’s History Month served its purpose?

Phew! Women’s History Month (WHM) is finally drawing to a close. Next year, it’d be great if President Trump doesn’t issue the annual proclamation recognizing the month.

One of President Trump’s most favored policies by voters (66% favor) is making English the official language of the U.S. Part of the justification is undeniably welcome: to cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens. To avoid cross-purposes, how about helping to accomplish the same unifying goal by not issuing the annual WHM proclamation?

Heritage months emphasize multiculturalism at the expense of national identity. History months can be quite divisive by singling out a favored group for special, and sometimes embellished, recognition. Besides, females make up about half of our population, so they should be celebrated, as deserved, all year, rather than bombard hapless onlookers with feminist indoctrination during March Madness.

In almost every facet of life, and throughout the course of the year, women are being affirmed and appreciated. While they are being lauded, less educated white men, in particular, often suffer in despair; some of the underlying causes are rooted in economic misery partially perpetrated by Affirmative Action overreach and DEI. But being more stoic (for better or worse), we don’t organize and clamor for recognition of our efforts to build America, and our struggles.

WHM was started in 1987, before the proverbial glass ceiling was shattered; however, a lot has changed in the subsequent four decades including the feminization of America. Their percentage of our total population is stable, even slightly accelerating. Likewise, their labor force participation rates are reaching new highs. If the glass ceiling was once their limit, now not even the sky is the limit as we even let them dock with and enter the ISS through a “manhole.”

We are approaching our 250th anniversary as a nation. What better time to unify behind out national motto E Pluribus Unum? What better time to recognize America -- and all Americans -- not just favored and sensitive groups? Instead of history months, let’s have a heritage year during our semiquincentennial jubilee in which all assimilated Americans can partake.

WHM might have made more sense when it was proclaimed in the 1980s -- here’s a list of some of the things they couldn’t do back then. Does it still make sense to assign a specific month to foster awareness and understanding of what are now the majority’s achievements and struggles -- while ignoring others?

For true equality, abolish WHM in order to promote shared national values. Eventually, that will reinforce the purpose of one of President Trump’s most favored polices (official English) by creating “a more cohesive and efficient society.”

Image: Public Domain