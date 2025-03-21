For the record, it was the U.S., starting with Clinton and continuing through Biden, that provoked the Ukrainian tragedy through NATO eastern expansion, the bloodiest military conflict after WWII that could escalate into nuclear WWIII.

Trump, during his first term, attempted to exit from this vicious circle, only to be subjected to the Russiagate scandal and two unsuccessful impeachment efforts inspired by the U.S. bipartisan Party of War.

Eventually, they succeeded and took a revanche in 2020 by facilitating Biden’s victory using all kinds of manipulations, including producing the letter signed by 51 top U.S. intelligence officers blaming Russia for the criminal contexts of Hunter Biden’s laptop that included his father’s involvement. In the history books, the name of Antony Blinken should be mentioned as a gray cardinal behind all these and other Democrat party foreign policy machinations since 1994.

Trump’s 2024 landslide victory despite over 100 lawsuits, thirty-four felony convictions, charges of fraud, election subversion, and obstruction that could get him 187 years in jail, plus two attempts on his life, looks as though someone from above is watching him become a peacemaker and saving the world from Armageddon.

This victory also shows that Americans are waking up and, in growing numbers, understand the dangers of the U.S.’s endless wars to preserve its world’s hegemony, including Ukraine’s proxy, which was designed not to maintain a nonexistent democracy in one of the most corrupt European countries, but to inflict a strategic defeat on nuclear Russia.

However, the current E.U. leadership took the war button from Washington’s hands and is pushing for its continuation.

The head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, avoided political maneuvering and stated straightforwardly that “if the war in Ukraine lasted another five years, it would be safer for Europe.”

This shows a pitiful stage of European democracy, considering the low ratings of most current leaders and violations of electoral processes to prevent the victories of those political parties and individuals who disagree with their war versus social agendas.

Well, during WWII, many countries joined Nazi Germany, as nations or mercenary battalions. French president Macron, the current self-proclaimed E.U. war leader, obviously knows that during World War II, after the Battle of France in 1940, a Nazi collaborationist regime, Vichy France, was fighting against the Allied forces. Also, the French Charlemagne Brigade, the 33rd Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS Charlemagne, fought against Soviet forces, participated in the Battle of Berlin in April–May 1945, and was among the last Axis forces to surrender.

Next to Macron, with his 23% approval rating versus 75% disapproval rating, is another war advocate, British prime minister Sturmer, with 32% approval versus 66% disapproval. Both could be overshadowed by Germany’s war activist Friedrich Merz, who has a massive plan to borrow hundreds of billions of euros for this purpose and declared that “Germany is back and is making its great contribution to the defense of freedom and peace in Europe.”

This plan, just recently passed by the Bundestag, marks a historic reversal from decades of fiscal restraint after Germany’s defeat in WWII.

Another geopolitical reversal is the reversal of the Yalta U.S.-U.K.-USSR anti–Nazi Germany alliance to the U.K.-E.U.-Ukraine anti-Russia alliance. As for the U.S., one cannot be sure. Under Trump, it seems America wants to stay above the fray and be a peacemaker. But, as mentioned above, the U.S. war party is still mighty, even among Republicans, and who knows what will happen in four years, when the E.U. war machine is strong enough to act on its own?

The planet can survive only if those in the West who understand where the leaders are taking them take democracy seriously and reclaim their right to influence foreign policy.

Image: The Presidential Administration of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.