Debra Winger, Joe Rogan: It’s hard out there for a Jew

Currently, we are experiencing the worst overt, monolithic Jew-hatred in American history. One would think Jews would band together in battle against this threat. But no — useful idiots and just plain ignoramuses have jumped to the head of the line to enhance the madness.

Has-been Jewish actress Debra Winger, of An Officer and a Gentleman and Terms of Endearment faded fame, recently exclaimed she had a debt to repay, presumably to the Jewish people.

Perhaps she hadn’t followed all the of the Commandments, or observed important holidays, or donated sufficiently to Jewish causes. But no — not one of those categories applied.

Winger, in horrifying ignorance of both the Torah (the five books of Moses) and American law, proclaimed she had not done enough to protest for and defend against the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil — a notorious Jew-hater, agitator, and all-around troublemaker. Winger’s ignorance and misguided allegiance is astonishing, but then again, she gets another fifteen minutes of infamous fame.

Joe Rogan doesn’t need more fame. He has been famous for at least 15 years, depending on one’s perspective. His super-celebrity status exploded when it was revealed how he helped President Trump win the presidency by more than three million votes.

As a podcaster, UFC commentator, and YouTuber, Rogan enjoys approximately 14.5 million listeners on Spotify alone, nineteen and a half million subscribers per episode in total, with after-views exceeding five and one half billion! So when Rogan talks, billions listen.

Historically, Rogan has hosted many guests that make many Jews nervous because they have been viewed as borderline or actually antisemitic. Rogan’s latest response has been that Jews are overreacting.

Overreacting? With increasingly loud and violent protests against Jews in the United States happening almost daily since October 8, 2023, on university campuses, and with only approximately 35% of the Democrats siding with Israel over Hamas, “overreaction” is an underestimation. Rogan is either tone-deaf or antisemitic, as his detractors accuse, or both.

Fortunately, President Trump is not accepting the mayhem, and foreigners who have overextended their visas are being caught and deported.

From the mid-1930s in Berlin, initially German Jews did not want to believe the evolving Jew-hatred emanating from the four corners of a once highly civil society. But emanated it did, and ultimately six million Jews and others were murdered before the Nazi regime was vanquished.

That these anti-Jewish protests are occurring here and now in the United States, true hate and violent speech, is prolific, horrifying, and incomprehensible.

