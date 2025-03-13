Trump must designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

Meet the most dangerous terror group of all time, who has produced more terrorists than any other Islamist group in history: the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood (M.B.) is not just another extremist group; it is the mastermind behind modern Islamic terrorism. Whereas ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hamas, and Boko Haram are responsible for the most brutal terror attacks, the M.B. is the ideological and “administrative” force behind them all. And yet, whereas these groups are blacklisted as terrorist organizations, M.B. leaders freely walk the halls of Western power, deceiving the world into thinking they are “moderate.”

It is time to end this charade and expose the truth: The M.B. is a terrorist organization and must be designated as such by the United States.

The M.B. has been spreading its radical agenda for over 80 years. Established in Egypt, it has grown into the largest, most organized, and best financed radical Islamist movement on the planet. Its main headquarters sits in Jordan, where it enjoys full protection and support from the monarchy.

This is not some underground network hiding in the shadows. The M.B. operates in plain sight, pulling the strings behind the worst acts of terror in modern history.

The evidence is undeniable. The M.B. created the monsters of our time. Osama bin Laden was personally trained by Jordanian M.B. leader Dr. Abdullah Azzam. Ayman al-Zawahiri, bin Laden’s right-hand man and successor, was an M.B. recruit from the start. ISIS’s caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was an M.B. member before his reign of terror. Even Hamas —responsible for thousands of attacks on Israeli civilians and killing Israeli babies — was founded as the Palestinian branch of the M.B. The M.B. does not just encourage terrorism — it manufactures terrorists.

Despite this, Jordan’s King Abdullah II has openly embraced and empowered the Brotherhood. In fact, Jordan and Turkey are now considered the main M.B. “hubs of the universe.” While most Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia have rightly banned the M.B. as a terrorist group, the Jordanian monarchy allows the M.B. to operate freely. At the same time, Abdullah’s intelligence services have been caught red-handed supplying ISIS with American weapons — weapons that were meant for moderate Syrian opposition forces. Also, British ammunition was stolen in Jordan and delivered to the ISIS terror group in Syria.

Whereas the king silences secular opposition, he allows the M.B. to spread anti-American and anti-Israel hatred. He gives them free rein to operate their own newspaper, Al-Sabeel — confirmed to be owned by the Muslim Brotherhood in a cable produced by the U.S. Embassy in Jordan and later leaked by WikiLeaks. Further, the king allows the M.B. to amass billions in financial assets in the name of the Islamic Center terror organization.

The Brotherhood preaches violence, glorifies terrorism, and fosters instability in a country with among of “the lowest support for free expression” in the world. Therefore, the anti-American rhetoric spread by the M.B. in Jordan could not persist without the Jordanian government’s consent or at least its tacit approval. If that weren’t the case, why wouldn’t they put a stop to it?

In addition, despite the horrifying radical ideology the Jordanian M.B. spreads, the king of Jordan does not seem to disagree with it! In a 2013 interview, he even admitted that he “disagreed with the M.B. at only 10 percent ... and they disagreed with him at only 10 percent.”

The average American must understand that Jordan’s government is one of the M.B.’s key supporters, and one of the most brazen about it.

Additionally, the terrorist group Hamas is controlled by the Jordanian M.B., which remains openly loyal to the Jordanian government. Hamas leader Khaled Mashal and his aid have been frequent visit the Jordanian royal palace, with official media even publishing photos of these visits.

Even worse, it is not Jordan’s king alone sponsoring the M.B. There are other terrorist-sponsoring regimes, like Qatar, which bankrolls the M.B. and uses platforms like Al Jazeera to amplify the Brotherhood’s radical message.

The United States cannot sit back and allow this to continue by its so-called allies. The M.B. is not just a Middle Eastern problem; it is a direct threat to America. The Brotherhood has infiltrated U.S. institutions under the guise of “civil rights organizations,” spreading radical ideology, funding terror networks, and working against American interests. It must be stopped.

For the safety of the American people and the security of the world, this is an opportunity for a strong leader in the White House to declare the M.B. a terrorist organization. Its assets in the U.S. must be frozen. Its leaders must be banned from entering America, and U.S. citizenship granted to M.B. operatives must be revoked. Any government that supports or funds the M.B., including Jordan and Qatar, must be held accountable.

As the American people look to President Trump’s leadership and the world needs America’s strength more than ever, it is time to send a clear message: Terrorism has no place in America. Foreign leaders who support terror will face consequences.

Mudar Zahran is a Jordanian Palestinian politician living in exile. He heads the Jordanian Opposition Coalition. He previously served as an economic specialist and assistant policy coordinator for the U.S. embassy in Amman.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.