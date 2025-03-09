Trump brings sanity to Russia and Ukraine

The recent geopolitical chess match between President Trump and Vladimir Putin has shattered the old narratives surrounding the Ukraine conflict. With a firm ultimatum, President Trump has made it clear that the war must end, putting direct pressure on Putin to engage in peace talks. Meanwhile, Europe continues its willful delusion, clinging to failed policies and blindly enabling a war machine that serves the elite far more than it serves the people.

President Trump’s Ultimatum to Putin

On March 7, 2025, President Trump delivered a direct challenge to Vladimir Putin: engage in peace negotiations now, or face crippling economic consequences. In no uncertain terms, President Trump threatened sweeping sanctions, tariffs, and banking restrictions, cutting Russia off from key financial systems and blocking critical exports, if Putin refuses to come to the table.

“Both sides need to get to the table right now,” President Trump declared, signaling that his administration will not tolerate endless war. Unlike the weak, aimless leadership of the previous administration, President Trump’s strategy is crystal-clear: apply maximum pressure to end the war, not prolong it.

Zelensky Becomes a Spectator

While President Trump pushes for peace, Zelensky is no longer at the center of the conversation. Once treated as the West’s wartime hero, the Ukrainian president now finds himself sidelined, unable to dictate terms in a conflict that has outgrown him. The recent Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Zelensky — once expected to strengthen U.S.-Ukraine relations — only highlighted how drastically things have changed.

Zelensky wanted more money. President Trump demanded a path to peace — and a return on the American taxpayers’ investment. The tension was palpable, and when no agreement was reached, European leaders rushed to Zelensky’s defense, proving yet again that they are invested more in maintaining the war narrative than in resolving the war.

Russia’s Response — and Will President Trump’s Pressure Work?

Putin’s response to President Trump’s challenge? Another wave of missile and drone strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv, killing at least 14 civilians and injuring 37, including five children. Just hours after President Trump’s warning, Russia ramped up its attacks, reinforcing what he has been saying all along: this war will not end without direct American leadership. But will Putin take the deal? Will President Trump’s economic pressure force him to the table, or will the Kremlin continue to test his resolve? Meanwhile, Zelensky is calling for even harsher sanctions, desperate to maintain Western support as his control over the war weakens. His condemnations fell on deaf ears, as even Ukraine’s staunchest allies see the writing on the wall.

Europe’s Delusional Response — Will They Break Ranks?

European leaders are still clinging to an unwinnable war — but cracks are forming. Some are starting to question whether they should keep playing this game, though few dare to say it out loud. French President Emmanuel Macron declared, “There’s an aggressor, which is Russia, and a people attacked, which is Ukraine.” German chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed similar sentiments, insisting, “Ukraine can rely on Germany — and on Europe.” And E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas went as far as saying, “The free world needs a new leader.”

Perhaps she meant President Trump — because while she delivers lofty rhetoric and political maneuvering, he’s the one actually leading and taking action.

Whereas some E.U. leaders remain committed to the war, others are moving to form a so-called “Coalition of the Willing” — a desperate attempt to show European strength as President Trump reclaims control over the conflict’s direction. The only European leader who seems to grasp reality? Hungary’s Viktor Orbán — one of the few leaders with the backbone to push for diplomacy instead of fueling endless conflict. He has consistently prioritized sovereignty and pragmatic diplomacy over reckless intervention. Unlike the E.U. elites, Orbán recognizes that prolonging war isn’t leadership; it’s self-destruction.

President Trump the Realist: Not a Russian Asset, Not a Putin Sympathizer

As European leaders scramble to maintain their failing strategy, President Trump’s refusal to buy into the establishment’s war narrative is why they attack him. They don’t fear that he’s a Russian asset; they fear that he sees the game they’re playing and won’t play along. He’s a realist. How many more have to die before someone has the guts to say “enough”? Over one million Ukrainians have already perished, and yet the war machine demands more. He isn’t interested in headlines or defense contracts — he’s here to end the war, period. Unlike career politicians, President Trump isn’t tied to the military-industrial complex. His mission is peace, not perpetual war.

Meanwhile, Europe clings to outdated alliances and a broken strategy, refusing to acknowledge that Ukraine is no longer a viable puppet for their geopolitical games. They refuse to recognize that Zelensky’s reign has turned into an unaccountable, corrupt warlordship, where Western aid disappears into a black hole while Ukrainian civilians suffer. President Trump sees through it, and the global narrative is starting to shift.

The War’s Endgame — and Who Profits from Its Continuation

This war won’t end on its own. If left unchecked, it will continue fueling debt, destruction, and loss of life — all while the elites who profit from war turn a blind eye. The choice is clear: either continue funding Zelensky’s corrupt regime with no accountability, while young men die by the hundreds of thousands, or follow President Trump’s lead, demand real diplomacy, and force an end to the bloodshed.

This isn’t just about Ukraine. If the war doesn’t end, NATO will either escalate — fueling more conflict — or admit failure and pursue real diplomacy. The risk of direct conflict with Russia grows, pulling America further into another costly war — one that fuels instability while benefiting defense contractors at the expense of countless lives. The world doesn’t need more failed policies; it needs leaders willing to take real action for peace. President Trump understands this. The world is watching, and history will judge the leaders who chose peace and the cowards who let war destroy another generation.

Wendy Kinney is a devout Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur committed to free speech, financial freedom, and the Constitution. As founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she protects businesses from financial censorship, ensuring that American enterprises remain free.

She speaks truth to power with conviction, standing firm in faith, justice, and the unwavering belief that freedom must always be defended. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and fearless in the fight for truth.

