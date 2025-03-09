Today in Insanity: Three preposterous stories

The news is full of insane stories, and here are the three of the most absurd of them I saw yesterday:

1) The Biden administration’s U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a $600,000 grant to the Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College to study menstruation in “transgender men” and “people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons,” according to a database compiled by the American Principles Project (APP). An Agricultural & Mechanical (A&M) College is studying menstruation?! This does not bode well for the nation. Should it not be focused on studying how to increase crop yields or design better products?

“Southern University A&M, putting the ‘men’ in menstruation since 2021!”

Worse yet, according to APP’s database, that is only one of at least 341 Biden-era grants related to gender ideology that have cost taxpayers a total of $128 million. The vast majority of that money came through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the State Department. Calling DOGE, stat!

Instead of spending the money to see why women who pretend to be men menstruate, and similarly inane topics, why not spend the money on researching unicorn reproduction or labor laws surrounding Santa’s elves? These critical and vitally needed federal departments could also drop a few million of our bucks to determine how often the tooth fairy changes clothing.



2) A child rapist can stay in the U.K. after arguing that being deported would harm his mental health. The man was originally jailed for attacking a teenage girl and was to be expelled in 2014. However, he appealed, claiming that he could not be properly treated for depression or PTSD in his native Eritrea, East Africa. Incredibly, his appeal was recently upheld after a doctor witness said he would be more likely to take his life if he was made to return to his home country. The decision to allow his appeal was made despite a security report finding that he would still pose a risk to the public if allowed to remain in the U.K.

Memo to the U.K.: He’s an effing child rapist! His mental health is obviously already harmed beyond repair! Much of the West—and particularly the U.K.—seems to have gone even crazier than the child rapist. It is one thing for heinous crimes to occur. It is quite another for a nation to blithely tolerate them.

3) An Albanian criminal has been allowed to stay in Britain in part because his 10-year-old son does not like the chicken nuggets as served in foreign countries. An immigration tribunal recently ruled it would have been "unduly harsh" for the child to be deported to his native Albania with his father due to his food sensitivity and other "additional" needs. His father, Klevis Disha, 39, successfully appealed his deportation to a lower-tier immigration tribunal……in which his son's dislike of foreign chicken nuggets was listed as the only example of his issues with food.

So, Britain has fallen. Both to Muslims that wish to make it part of a new caliphate, and now to criminals whose children its judges don’t think should be exposed to non-native chicken nuggets.

Suffice it to say, this is not Britain’s finest hour. Pass the nuggets

Image: Pexels / Pexels License

