The UFO mystery

The UFO entered the American imagination with the 1947 Roswell incident, spawning dozens of flying saucer movies that were entertaining, intriguing, and sometimes unnerving, such as the 1953 movie It Came From Outer Space.

Notwithstanding the continuing accumulation of anecdotal evidence, the Pentagon maintained a firm stance of total denial, even after the sobering incident in 1967 at Maelstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana.

Decades after Roswell, Hollywood continued to find the idea of UFOs charming. Steven Spielberg’s 1982 masterpiece, ET: The Extra Terrestrial, was disarming, and the stunning 1993 motion picture Fire In the Sky was provocative, even persuasive, as it claimed to be a true story.

Then, around April 2014, insider disclosures began coming forward, as “exasperated” military pilots began disclosing their UFO encounters to the public with a frequency and a volume that overwhelmed the military censors’ ability to continue denial. Now, the official stance is that there are UFOs, that we have no idea what they are, and that they possess performance characteristics that no earthly power possesses.

On May 17, 2022, the U.S. Congress upstaged COVID-19, Ukraine, inflation, and the coming midterms by holding a congressional public hearing on UFOs before the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee.

The committee chairman stated, “UAPs are unexplained, it’s true. But they are real. They need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated.”

Ronald Moultrie, the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for intelligence, told the committee that DoD is committed to “a focused effort to determine their origins.” He further stated, “It is the Department’s contention that, by combining appropriately structured collected data with rigorous scientific analysis, any object that we encounter can likely be isolated, characterized, identified, and, if necessary, mitigated.”

Then, in February 2023 came a report from two Air Force veterans that UFOs have disabled American nuclear warheads and have shot American test missiles out of the sky. This was followed in June 2023 by a BlabberBuzz report that whistleblower Charles Grusch claimed that the US has for decades been secretly engaged in reverse engineering of UFO technology recovered from crash sites.

This is precisely what was alleged by United States Army Colonel Philip J. Corso in his 1997 book, The Day After Roswell.

So, what is the status quo today of all this? As reported on March 25, 2025, in The Hill, the Pentagon acknowledges the raw facts of the UFO presence, but is wholly mystified as to who, what, and why.

In the face of this ongoing mystery, is it not time for “We, the Post-Covid People,” to begin thinking for ourselves about this mystery? Two principal facts are well-established:

1. The UFOs are real; they are here; they are in our face.

2. Our government lies.

Regarding the UFOs and their behavior, we have two major questions: (1) Who are they? (2) What is their purpose?

(1) Who Are They?

There are only four possible answers to this question: The U.S., Russia, China, or ET.

Right off, we can eliminate the U.S. because if it were us, the entire matter would have been leaked long ago. For Americans, secrets are either too good to keep or not good enough to keep.

And we can eliminate China and Russia because if it were either of them, their obvious military superiority would have already flavored their diplomacy toward us. If Russia held this kind of military superiority over us, there would be no negotiations over Ukraine. If China had this kind of military superiority over us, Taiwan would have long ago been “reunited” with the motherland.

That leaves ET as the only candidate still standing.

This conclusion brings culture shock similar to that of the “Spanish Arrival” scene of the 2006 Mel Gibson film Apocalypto.

Of course, as recently as September 14, 2023, NASA said there is no reason to think the UFOs are ET.

However, We, the Post-Covid People, recognize a government denial as a confession. And we bear in mind the dictum of Sherlock Holmes: “When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

(2) What is their purpose?

The UFOs’ purpose is revealed in their audacious conspicuity. Their flights make no attempt at stealth. Rather, their flights are wholly conspicuous, making every effort to attract attention, like children dancing and cavorting for the attention of grownups. In other words, the UFOs are putting on a show—a demonstration. And this demonstration includes no hint of hostility. And as a demonstration it contains a message.

What is the message? The message is twofold: (1) “Fear us; we can destroy you.” (2) “Fear us not; we mean you no harm.”

Why would they want to send that twofold message? To cultivate in us an attitude of submission in anticipation of future diplomatic contact so that when this demonstration reaches the “take me to your leader” stage, our leader will already be fully aware that his only option is submission, but hopefully with dignity preserved.

As this scenario develops, there is one non-obvious caveat of which we must all be continuously alert. This caveat is to beware of domination by the Terran Elite. Can there be any doubt that the planetary deep state Schwab/Gates axis will seek an alliance with ET, plotting to become ET’s regent, ruling the planet under the authority of ET?

In conclusion, we must bear in mind two overarching truths. First, our God is the creator of all existence and is King of the entire universe, including ET.

Second, we must recognize the central significance of the 1967 incident at Maelstrom. That incident showed that ET has done its homework on us, knows our chief weaponry and its delivery system, and has opted to peacefully disarm us. This shows the presence of will. Where there is will, there is conflict, and where there is conflict in an advanced civilization, there is a means for resolving conflict, which in turn implies the possibility of a “rules-based” treaty relationship with ET. Looking forward to that relationship, it is critical that the USA lead the Terran party treating with ET.