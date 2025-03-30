Texas under siege: the stealth Islamic takeover we can’t ignore

Texas, the Lone Star State, a bastion of freedom, faith, and rugged individualism, is facing a threat that should worry all Texans and, indeed, all Americans. Reports are mounting \that Islamic influence is creeping into our state, not through open conquest, but through an insidious, calculated expansion that threatens the very soul of Texas.

The latest flashpoint? The Texas State Securities Board is investigating the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and its sprawling 402-acre “EPIC City” project in Collin County for potential fraud and violations of state law. This isn’t just about one development, though. It’s a wake-up call to a broader, more sinister agenda that demands our attention.

Governor Greg Abbott didn’t mince words when he declared on February 24, 2025, after reviewing a video (no longer available) of the proposed development, that it would not work as the planning implied:

To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas.



Nor are Sharia cities.



Nor are “no go zones“ which this project seems to imply.



To that end, he’s launched the above-mentioned investigation into a massive compound complete with a mosque, Islamic school, and residential community.

Critics, including the fearless Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation, have sounded the alarm, calling it a walled-off Islamic community that is built around Sharia law and that rejects American values.

Importantly, Texas is taking seriously the push to plant Islam deep into Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on March 25, 2025, that his office is probing EPIC for potential violations of consumer protection laws. Just a day later, the Texas Funeral Service Commission slapped EPIC with a cease-and-desist order for running unlicensed funeral operations. Twelve state agencies are now circling this project, sniffing out illegal activity tied to what Abbott calls a “controversial Islamic housing development.” This isn’t a neighborhood; it’s a fortress, a self-contained bubble that critics fear could operate outside Texas law, thumbing its nose at our Constitution.

And it’s not just Plano. In Frisco, the Islamic Center of Quad Cities (ICQC) is flexing its muscle, snapping up 5.7 acres at a prime intersection and raising $2.4 million in mere months to build a mega-mosque. Construction’s already underway, with keynote speakers like Mohamad Baajour from EPIC stoking the flames at fundraisers.

RAIR Foundation warns this is part of a nationwide “Hijrah” strategy; that is, migration to establish Islamic dominance in non-Muslim lands. Sound far-fetched? Tell that to the folks in Josephine, Texas, where EPIC’s Yasir Qadhi envisions “EPIC Ranches,” peddling a utopian Muslim community with clinics, stores, and maybe even a university, all financed by “Islamic loans.” Who’s footing the bill for this takeover? Texans deserve to know!

The numbers don’t lie. Texas had over 300,000 Muslims in 2020, a number that has surely grown since then, making them 1.1% of the population. (And making it the fifth largest Muslim population in America.) Dallas has been dubbed the “Medina of America“ by some Islamic leaders, a reference to the Prophet Muhammad’s stronghold.

Over 60 Sunni and five Shia mosques are spread across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex alone, with organizations like the Islamic Association of North Texas and the Muslim Legal Fund of America establishing their presence in Richardson. Houston boasts over 130 mosques, making it the area with the largest Muslim population in the South. This isn’t assimilation; it’s colonization, plain and simple.

To date, it’s significant that no Muslims in Texas have spoken out against these massive projects. The Texas Muslim community is on board with growing sharia enclaves in Texas.

When projects like EPIC City flaunt Sharia vibes and dodge state laws, it is a slap in the face to all Texans who cherish our way of life. Governor Abbott is right that “All entities in Texas must follow state law, not Sharia law.” And while the EPIC crowd claims it’s a “diverse community open to all,” that seems like an empty platitude when compared to the secrecy, fraud probes, and funeral violations.

This is a fight for Texas’s soul. Our state’s history is forged in blood and defiance: think San Jacinto, think the Texas Rangers. We don’t bow to foreign creeds or let our laws be trampled. The left will cry “Islamophobia,” but this isn’t about hate; it’s about survival.

When Islamic centers skirt regulations, hoard land and push for a parallel society, it’s not bigotry to call it out; it’s patriotism. X posts are buzzing with outrage, with users like KamVTV thanking Paxton for stepping up and warning of “Islamic compounds” led by those who “don’t like the West.” They’re not wrong to worry.

We can’t allow Texas to become a testing ground for Sharia. Our leaders—Abbott, Paxton, and every red-blooded lawmaker—must combat this stealth invasion with every tool available to them. Investigations are a starting point, but we need action: shut down these projects, enforce our laws, and send a message that Texas will never bend the knee. This is our land, our heritage, our fight. Rise up, Texans, before it’s too late!

