The Democrats’ war on Tesla and Tesla owners

One of the beauties of living in a free, capitalist country is that consumers can vote with their dollars. If you don’t like what a corporation is doing—for example, as Budweiser did by promoting so-called trangenderism—you take your custom elsewhere. However, what the left is doing to Tesla is not about the free market; it is a politics of personal destruction that is a threat to the entire American system.

Musk was the left’s darling because his electric cars slotted into their climate change agenda. The government helped fund Tesla to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, both via direct subsidies and through credits (whether tax deductions or rebates). Those credits, ironically, saw working-class people driving old cars to help rich people buy new cars. To his credit, though, Musk returned his patents to the American people.

Leftists raved about Musk’s Teslas, in part because they are beautifully designed cars but also because they are “green.” (I contend that they merely shift pollution away from the exhaust pipe and to the electricity generators, not to mention those dirty batteries...)

Image by AI (using an Olivia Murray prompt)

All that changed abruptly when Musk turned out to believe that unlimited illegal immigration is a bad thing. Suddenly, the left lost the love. That lost love turned into active hate when Musk joined the Trump administration to root out fraud and waste in the federal government.

Suddenly, Musk was a Nazi. Every bit of government waste, mismanagement, and fraud he exposed was tainted by his “Nazi-ness.” Musk can handle this, of course. He’s a man who believes in what he’s doing, has tremendous self-confidence, and has the financial resources to weather the storm.

But the left has taken these attacks to the next level. The politics of personal destruction now include not just destroying Musk but also destroying a company that provides work for around 140,000 employees. This is not the same as the Bud Light boycott, which punished a corporation for corporate actions. That was the marketplace voting with its feet. Leftists have morphed the politics of personal destruction into collective punishment.

In their frenzy to punish Musk for revealing the Democrat-run Deep State’s grift at taxpayer expense, lunatics have attacked dealerships with protests and firebombs:

Hundreds of New Yorkers have swarmed and shut down the Tesla dealer in Manhattan.



Only six have been arrested.



All funded by your tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/ePvDXuS9sp — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 10, 2025 MORE TESLA TERRORISM



A masked man vandalized a Tesla location in South Carolina with spray paint writing “F*** Trump” and “long live Ukraine.” He then set charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails and accidentally set himself on fire too.



The suspect is still at large.… pic.twitter.com/bL5PG2yXoY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025 Unsurprisingly, Tesla’s value has dropped, something Tim Walz celebrates: If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025 Unsurprisingly, Tesla’s value has dropped, something Tim Walz celebrates:

Think about that: The man who thought he was competent to lead America is excited that an American corporation that enriches people through jobs and profits—a company that leftists once celebrated as helping to save the planet—is being economically destroyed. Even more despicably, Walz’s excitement is because the company’s primary shareholder wants to bring fiscal restraint and transparency to the federal government Walz sought to lead (and still talks about leading).

Walz is not alone. Democrats have been weeping and protesting because a few thousand well-paid federal employees, who either did no work or did work that did not benefit taxpayers, were fired. However, they are now ecstatic over the possible loss of ~140,000 jobs, as well as the huge financial devastation to investors. That cavalier attitude about investors is also at odds with their hysteria about the stock market’s adjustment to tariffs.

But it’s still worse than that vicious hypocrisy. In an escalation I don’t recall ever seeing before, the anti-Musk continent is now attacking the individuals who purchased the product—many of whom acted when it was the politically correct thing to do. Some Democrat activists are busy keying the cars:

Does anyone recognize this dude who keyed a Tesla at the Dallas airport? pic.twitter.com/NSIjrMEaat — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2025 If you key a car, you should get the video shared. Doesn't matter what kind of car. This guy is keying a Tesla. Do you recognize him?pic.twitter.com/N5bhgTRIAd — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) March 15, 2025 That ’ s bad enough, but there ’ s worse happening. One activist group has taken the anti-Musk to the next level, doxing Tesla owners across America: This is so unbelievably messed up. Apparently there is a website set up now that doxxes tesla owners aka private citizens. pic.twitter.com/ug1EW8KdSN — Evan Barker (@evanwch) March 18, 2025 Ok this is not right and we need this info out there. This guy has created a website (https://t.co/YaxZX6iBHV) to dox every Tesla owner with personal info (name, address, phone number etc.). He gives directions on how to load the site and data, and says when you sell your Tesla,… pic.twitter.com/iB0cfL54OY — Spotted Model: Cars & Tech (@spotted_model) March 18, 2025 The doxing includes publishing personal information not just for “regular Joes” but also for government officials and other famous people who like Teslas: Website linked to doxxing @Tesla car owners for retaliation found to have the addresses & personal information of both @Kash_Patel & @MikeBenzCyber plus the members of @DOGE

Credit @Timcast pic.twitter.com/BtuAo7lWx0 — Misery Loves Clips™ (@MiseryClips) March 19, 2025 Thats bad enough, but theres worse happening. One activist group has taken the anti-Musk to the next level, doxing Tesla owners across America:The doxing includes publishing personal information not just for “regular Joes” but also for government officials and other famous people who like Teslas:

More ominously, the site’s cursor is a Molotov cocktail. That is an unambiguous threat.

The left is completely out of control—and I get it. Trump, with help from Musk and others in his administration, poses an existential threat to the left by destroying its power and money.

The Democrat party’s takeover of the federal government began when John F. Kennedy unionized the federal workforce. However, in the last few years, every branch of the federal government has been turned into a vehicle for enacting the leftist wish list either directly through regulations or indirectly by funneling money to leftist organizations that then pushed the government to enact its policies.

That grift is exposed, the funds are drying up, the corrupt employees are being sent home, and the policies are being reversed. Leftists in Congress, the judiciary, and the streets are left fighting for survival, and they will fight dirty. I wish Trump the best of luck winning this fight because, if he doesn’t, America, as a representative republic governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, is over.