The Democrats are so passionate ...

About what are the Democrats so passionate?

Well, it’s not national security. It is not the economy. It is not the education of America’s youth. It is not crime; they are, however, passionate about criminals and apathetic about victims.

They are extremely passionate about anything LGBTQ+, especially transgenderism, the use of correct pronouns, and even more passionate about trans men being welcomed to play among female athletes.

These are the issues that make their hearts go pitter patter.

Oh, then there is their campaign to promote all manner of sexual indoctrination to all of America’s children, K through 12.

To the Democrats, American democracy depends on total submission to the above menu of issues and to the activists who spend their lives protesting to further the goals of Black Lives Matter, all things LGBTQ+, CRT, DEI and anti-Trumpism.

Their activism, their protests are generously paid for by Soros-affiliated organizations, NGOs and the like. Soros has long worked to destroy everything that was good and great about America and our so-called leaders have long put up with it, as if it is a requirement to endure a Nazi-collaborating thug billionaire whose life’s mission is to bring down any country that tries to live by Judeo-Christian values.

And then there is the Biden-provoked proxy war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Democrats are really committed to that bloodbath. The sixties are over; the left loves war these days.

One would think that after the re-election of Donald Trump, the left would awaken to the fact that a majority of Americans are sick to death of the Dems’ priorities.

They are horrified by the left’s commitment to letting trans men into women’s spaces – bathrooms, locker rooms, and on their sports teams. How lacking in common sense does one have to be to push for that nonsense? Democrats have daughters and sisters, wives and mothers and yet in lockstep they stand up for that nonsense. They revere abortion providers and think pro-life activists should be jailed.

As their performance during Trump’s speech for the ages proved, Democrats are childish, recalcitrant, rude, and without minds of their own.

Someone in the party gave the order that they were not to applaud to anything Trump said nor to respond to anyone he introduced, no matter how sympathetic or worthy of celebration. They behaved abominably, on whose direction it would be good to know.

Does former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still have that much power? It can’t be the “dollar-store Obama," (h/t VDH) Hakeem Jeffries. He’s indistinguishable from Hank Johnson. Who is directing them to double down on stupid, to fight for their moronic, radical 20% against the majority 80%?

Or are they really that oblivious to what the real world thinks? Do they hate “normies” so much they believe they can beat them into submission with the force of their will?

Not going to happen.

There are enough Americans who still posses the revolutionary spirit of the Founders. They voted for Trump to get their country back.

The Democrats are indeed passionate about their precepts, especially the least knowledgeable among them, the most anti-American among them: Jasmine Crockett, Chris Murphy, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Chuck Schumer, etc.

There are too many of them to name; those who stand and clap for their causes – transgenderism, the concomitant mutilation of children, LGBTQ+ indoctrination of children, the meat-grinder proxy war in Ukraine.

They support the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars that DOGE is exposing for all to see and are fighting to preserve their participation in it. It is how they have all become rich far beyond their abilities. No wonder they are so passionate about protecting the deep state and its institutionalized corruption. The Democrat party has become an embarrassment and they seem not to know it.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License