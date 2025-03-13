MAGA moon over Greenland?

Well, the Greenlanders had an election and voters want change. Where have we heard that before? Here is the story:

Four of the five main parties on the ballot, including the ones that won first and second place, Demokraatit Party and Naleraq, favor independence from Denmark, but disagree on the pace. Greenland, whose population is approximately 57,000 people, currently operates as a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump’s renewed interest in the island sparked conversations about breaking away from the Danish crown.

So what happens now? How long before we add them as a 51st state? Or maybe turn them into a frozen Puerto Rico? How long before the NFL plays the Super Bowl there? Or what about the NHL and that annual hockey game outdoors? Lots of places to play hockey outdoors in Greenland.

Time will tell, but the people in Greenland probably understand a couple of important things. First, they’ve got a lot of minerals plus a very strategic location in the North Atlantic. Second, they probably heard that China is building a big blue navy and it’s not for tourism.

No matter what, they’re probably happy with these results in The White House. I’m sure that President Trump will remind us that he still has the endorsement touch.

