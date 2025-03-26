The ‘agua’ battle on the border

Things have changed a bit down at the U.S.-Mexico border. Things are settled for now, no more people crossing over like before. So what do you when you are not arguing about human trafficking and chaos on the border? You argue about "agua" or water.

In short, we shut off the water to Mexico. According to Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the GOP representative on the border, it goes like this:

It is simply unacceptable that Mexico refuses to comply with the 1944 Water Treaty and owes Texas farmers over one million acre-feet of water. I have heard from farmers in my communities, and Mexico's inaction has been devastating. I will continue to lead my colleagues in advocating for the water resources Texas farmers need to thrive.

A 1944 Water Treaty? I didn't know anything about it, but the people on the border are pretty angry over water.

Mexico's Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum is engaged. She said that both sides are working on a solution. She blames it on droughts and the Texas farmers say that Mexico always waits until the last minute to do something about it. Senator Ted Cruz responded by blaming "non-compliance" from Mexico and too many "leaks" in the water pipes flowing to Tijuana.

We are hoping for a happy resolution to this "agua" dispute. I guess that the good news is that we are arguing about water and not the usual stuff.

