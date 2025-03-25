Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks Texas's wheelchair-bound governor Abbott as 'Gov. Hot Wheels,' then keeps digging

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is fairly new on the job in the House, but already being touted as the Democrats' great presidential hope for 2028.

She's young, she's pretty, she offends Republicans, much as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lately seen sporting mom jeans stuffed over her increasingly stout figure, once did in her heyday.

The New York Times has been particularly solicitous of this Hollywood-style big buildup, calling Crockett "an influential surrogate of the Kamala Harris campaign," and cited her "stardom," and claiming she's "one of the party's most effective communicators."

Others have called her "the unquestioned leader of her party."

Since then Crockett has decided to show us who she is. She spewed this:

Jasmine Crockett makes fun of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s handicap.



She insultingly calls him “hot wheels” and a “hot mess.”@SpeakerJohnson, censure Crockett. She is an insult to Congress and all America.



Her conduct does not represent American values or decent decorum. pic.twitter.com/eB9DEGnBEg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2025

Which was bad enough. After all, what kind of person makes fun of someone elses handicaps? Only a very indecent one. Then she put out this in the wake of criticism:

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasts Trump supporters for "misinterpreting" what she said when she referred to Gov. Greg Abbott as "Gov. Hot Wheels."



Crockett says she is appalled that people think she was referring to his wheelchair.



Lmao. Next level gaslighting right here. pic.twitter.com/qQ99rByUj6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

Which is even worse.

There are two courses of action she could have taken to ensure her political viability:

She could have apologized, saying that she, too, like Gov. Tim Walz, was a knucklehead.

Or she could have rode it out and took whatever slings and arrows would come her way.

She did neither, trying to pin the blame on Republicans, and fooling no one.

Now she stands as a hypocrite, damaged goods, an opening for other Democrats, all because she couldn't admit that she's a jerk

Abbott, for his part, responded with bemusement:

NEW: Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.”



“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And… pic.twitter.com/5O89hf7MX0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025

He loves a glimpse at the train wreck as much as the next guy. He could see that she dug herself a hole and instead of get herself out --she just kept digging.

Image: X video screen shot