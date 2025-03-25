« The disturbing things that happen when you abandon Biblical principles
March 25, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks Texas's wheelchair-bound governor Abbott as 'Gov. Hot Wheels,' then keeps digging

By Monica Showalter

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is fairly new on the job in the House, but already being touted as the Democrats' great presidential hope for 2028.

She's young, she's pretty, she offends Republicans, much as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lately seen sporting mom jeans stuffed over her increasingly stout figure, once did in her heyday.

The New York Times has been particularly solicitous of this Hollywood-style big buildup, calling Crockett "an influential surrogate of the Kamala Harris campaign," and cited her "stardom," and claiming she's "one of the party's most effective communicators."

Others have called her "the unquestioned leader of her party."

Since then Crockett has decided to show us who she is. She spewed this:

Which was bad enough. After all, what kind of person makes fun of someone elses handicaps? Only a very indecent one. Then she put out this in the wake of criticism:

Which is even worse.

There are two courses of action she could have taken to ensure her political viability:

She could have apologized, saying that she, too, like Gov. Tim Walz, was a knucklehead.

Or she could have rode it out and took whatever slings and arrows would come her way.

She did neither, trying to pin the blame on Republicans, and fooling no one.

Now she stands as a hypocrite, damaged goods, an opening for other Democrats, all because she couldn't admit that she's a jerk

Abbott, for his part, responded with bemusement:

He loves a glimpse at the train wreck as much as the next guy. He could see that she dug herself a hole and instead of get herself out --she just kept digging.

Image: X video screen shot

