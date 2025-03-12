Tesla charging stations ‘intentionally’ lit on fire in Massachusetts

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

When you’re a leftist and the media tell you “Elon Musk bad” — you listen like the useful idiot you are, and you apparently burn down electric vehicle charging stations in protest. (Let’s not forget that these are the same people who’ve been blindly defending Washington D.C. as it’s funneled billions of taxpayer dollars to “green” initiatives and companies, including Tesla, for years.)

Here’s the story, from Samuel Osborne at Sky News:

Tesla charging stations have been set on fire in the US state of Massachusetts as a backlash against Elon Musk grows. [snip] Officers and firefighters rushed to The Point Shopping Center near Boston and found the charging stations ‘engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke’. Police said seven charging stations were damaged and the ‘fire appears to have been intentionally set’, but no injuries were reported.

Because that’ll sure show him! Wreaking destruction in the suburbs, creating a situation to inconvenience average people just trying to get by who have nothing to do with Musk’s role at DOGE, while some Tesla manager simply files an insurance claim, which eventually, like all things, gets saddled on the back of the taxpayers, through tax credits, bailouts, or some other shady deal. And the only impact it has on Elon himself is simple awareness—but only if he happens to come across the story in the news.

Only a Democrat voter could be so low-IQ.

Also worth noting is that whoever burned down these charges is no doubt a leftist—anarchic chaos is their calling card—and therefore is probably also a “greenie.” Can someone explain to me how lighting a car charging station on fire, sending burning plastic and burning lithium into the air, thereby creating a toxic plume of thick smoke that we all get to inhale, makes any statement except “I’m the stupidest person on the planet?” That was rhetorical—it can’t be explained, because there’s nothing logical or legitimate about it.

There’s more though:

🚨CNN labels Tesla attacks “PEACEFUL."



They’re at it again.



Since when is blowing up charging stations and shooting up dealerships considered “peaceful?"



If a bunch of red-hats were going around firing bullets into buildings they’d label it domestic terrorism.



You can’t hate… pic.twitter.com/uDUAYjAWfj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2025

And “peaceful bullets” officially dethrones “mostly peaceful protests.”

I’ve said this before but it’s becoming compulsory at this point: voting is not a human right, and there certainly ought to be more scrutinous measures applied to the American voting system, and leftists are endlessly perfect and real examples of why.

Image generated by AI.