How has a health issue become a wedge issue?

The past 15+ years has witnessed massive change in the U.S. and the world. Advances in technology are a major factor—instant communication, and an ever-expanding virtual world, has fostered advances in knowledge throughout society. The field of biology has profoundly evolved: the Genome Project, which started in the nineties, has borne the fruits of new knowledge with seemingly limitless possibilities to find the cause of diseases, treat patients using molecular genetics to improve diagnoses, adopt better public health practices, and using surgery and pharmaceuticals more effectively.

These are worthy aspirations that would function perfectly in a perfect world. The reality, however, is very different. It is a world in which human participants fall victim to the same temptations documented since millennia past.

This leads me to my shopping experience at a major store today. The place was immaculate and well-stocked. Everyone was helpful negotiating the numerous aisles. I then went to self-checkout, since nothing else was available. I did okay, until I confronted two onions recalcitrant. A friendly gentleman then came over. He was well versed in the nuances of checking out. I was impressed by his demeanor and knowledge and so I began complimenting him until… I noted his mask. Being an experienced MD and having researched countless studies and commentaries, I said in a cordial manner that overuse of the mask could adversely harm his health.

It was as if I were a matador—he suddenly appeared defensive in his speech and body language. He stated that his wife is “immunosuppressed” and he would do anything to protect her. I do not know what that term means when referring to risk factors in contraction of Covid-19. I do know factors such as obesity, vitamin D deficiency, and advanced age are the major determinants of survival.

I have several conclusions on this topic, specifically as it relates to health and wellness.

One, most of the political discourse is dictated by wedge issues. This has been present since the seventies; however, congressional redistricting, massive immigration, and rise of social media and other technological advances have made this the major force in winning elections. It is well known that even today, most people agree on most issues, while the false narrative that extreme views are more popular than they are perpetuates.

Two, scientific and technological advances have made messaging with a purpose, i.e. propaganda, more widespread and effective.

Three, persuasion is ever important in this world whether it’s making a deal (Trump), analyzing human behavior (Scott Adams), or formulating health policy.

Four, bureaucracies that have agendas beyond their original goals, dominate most pillars of society. This has slowly evolved over decades, and will take time to remediate.

Five, it is important during this turbulent time to contribute to efforts to make our culture more moral and human-centric. It is likewise, just as important to treat people with respect. Do not abandon diplomacy when confronting wedge issues (in this instance, the “mask”). As my father used to say, “it’s nice to be nice.”

