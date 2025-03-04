Spurring innovation in wireless tech

While AI largely continues to dominate headlines, there are many global technology races underway that shouldn’t be overlooked. Other technologies in the ecosystem, like wireless communications, are a pivotal piece of the puzzle to building and expanding upon America’s global leadership. In fact, AI will only ever be as useful as wireless tech will allow it to be.

Recently, Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) proposed the Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2025 -- a promising example of how smart, market-friendly legislation can unlock untapped economic potential and reinforce national security without succumbing to heavy-handed government overreach.

At its core, the Spectrum Pipeline Act would tackle a critical issue in managing a scarce resource: spectrum -- that is, the range of electromagnetic frequencies that allow data to be transferred over the air. This vital asset underpins everything from smartphones to emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicles.

Notably, the law would renew the Federal Communication Commission’s ability to auction off certain frequencies of spectrum to private companies -- an ability that has been lapsed since March of 2023. Restoring this auction authority will bring much-needed revenue back into federal coffers while simultaneously creating an environment that promotes economic growth.

This isn’t a new idea either. During the last Congress, senators John Thune, Ted Cruz, and Marsha Blackburn led a similar legislative effort to accomplish this goal, but were unable to get it across the finish line during the last Congress.

Additionally, the legislation rightly recognizes the need for unlicensed spectrum as well. In carving out an additional 125 megahertz of spectrum for unlicensed services, the legislation would bolster an environment where startups and smaller tech firms can experiment and thrive. When innovators are empowered in such ways, they often produce breakthroughs that propel entire industries forward.

Furthermore, the legislation tasks the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to identify mid-band spectrum for potential reallocation in a timely fashion. Midband is critical for 5G network development because of the balance it offers between the amount of data it can transmit and the range the signals can travel. The aim is to identify at least 2500 megahertz of spectrum in five years, with at least 1,250 megahertz in the next two years.

But we have to move quickly. During the Biden administration, Americans were exposed to just how significantly administrative sloth undermines good programs. FCC Chair Brendan Carr highlighted how the Biden admin went over 1,000 days without connecting a single home to high-speed internet despite 40+ billion dollars allocated from Congress nearly three years prior.

As the Trump administration comes into full swing, the FCC has the opportunity not only to close the digital divide, but also to improve what that digital experience is like for Americans across the board if we are able to fully realize the benefits of 5G.

One of the underappreciated aspects of the bill is that it seeks to modernize the federal government’s equipment and systems with the funds generated from the spectrum auctions. This effort to bring the government to the 21st century offers an opportunity to drive innovation within government, reducing maintenance costs and downtime while enhancing the responsiveness of public services. Ultimately, these investments will lead to a more agile and efficient government that is better equipped to meet the evolving needs of citizens and the demands of a rapidly digitizing economy.

The global race for technology is well underway. Whether it’s AI or 5G, the United States needs to take steps to ensure it doesn’t cede ground to its would-be competitors and position itself as a leader in these technologies for years to come. Freeing up mid-band spectrum is key to achieving such an outcome.

The Spectrum Pipeline Act offers a promising way forward to securing that vision, ensuring that mid-band spectrum is allocated in a competitive, transparent manner, enhancing innovation and driving economic growth.

James Czerniawski is the Senior Policy Analyst for Technology and Innovation at Americans for Prosperity. His work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsweek, U.S. News and World Report, and more. Follow him on Twitter @JamesCz19.

Image: Pixabay