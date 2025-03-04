Mr. Chief Justice, please spank Judge Amy

Here we go again. Another liberal activist judge needs a "legal" spanking. Yes, I wrote "legal" so that I don't get a visit from whoever protects the judges.

Anyway, another federal judge has misread the U.S. Constitution. They think that Article 2 only exists when a Democrat is in The White House. Let's check the story:

Not unexpectedly, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ruled that unelected bureaucrat, Hampton Dellinger, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel head has more unilateral power within the executive branch of government than President Donald Trump. This ruling stems from the same mindset as former AG Bill Barr, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy AG Sally Yates, former IC Inspector General Michael Atkinson, and the entire organization of professional Lawfare activists that includes Mary McCord, Andrew Weissmann and Norm Eisen. The collective belief is that in the modern “continuity of government” framework, the bureaucracy of government controls things, not the elected and plenary President. Basic constitutional civics has been destroyed in the modern era by progressive advocacy saying the executive branch is an omnipotent organism that is not controlled by the duly elected President of the United States. Current Lawfare activists and activist judges seek to retain this bastardized view of constitutional government. Let us hope the Supreme Court finally puts an end to decades of this ridiculous nonsense. The earlier ruling in the Presidential Immunity decision indicates SCOTUS is positioned to do exactly that.

Let's hope that the SCOTUS 9 is positioning to act. I’d be happy with SCOTUS 6-3!

As my old 6th-grade school teacher used to say when the kids were full of themselves, the situation is out of control. Well, the judges are out of control. Too many liberal judges seeking some attention or trying to confront the Trump White House.

I guess that these judges is all that they have, but it’s time to stop it.

