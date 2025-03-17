‘She’s my little Musk coupe’

All of a sudden, I want to buy a Tesla. Not really. It’s a great car but my paid-for, practical Ford is doing everything that a car should do. In the meantime, it’s easy to see why so many people are fond of looking to buy a Musk Mobile. Anything to anger a lefty, right?

The mighty Tesla, once the pride of the college professors invested in climate change and committed to saving us from fossil fuels, is now the latest exhibit of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Who saw that coming? Who sees anything coming anymore? It’s like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits packed into one daily episode.

Tesla badge by Ivan Radic. CC BY 2.0.

It turns out that some people want to destroy everything Tesla. This is from Ingrid Jacques:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’ve been tempted lately to set a Tesla on fire, it may be you. The left’s hatred of President Donald Trump and his government cost-cutting helper Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have driven some people completely nuts. How are they expressing their outrage? They are torching and otherwise vandalizing Teslas, Tesla dealerships and Tesla charging stations. That’s right. Liberals across the country are attacking a bunch of electric vehicles and infrastructure – once a symbol of Democrats’ climate-saving agenda. Essentially, they are sabotaging their own cause.

Yes. They are destroying electric cars so that people can replace them with those that run on fossil fuels. Or, they set them on fire so our air gets more polluted. Or they destroy jobs so they can blame the unemployment on Trump tariffs.

My late Cuban mother had a word for this: “Explica eso” or loosely translated to “Explain that.” She would look in our eyes, not always in a cheerful mood, and demand an explanation. The episode would always end the same way, for we couldn’t explain logically whatever foolish thing we did.

So, explain yourself and tell me how destroying Teslas or the dealership or the jobs associated with building and selling Teslas makes any sense at all. It doesn’t, but then these fools make no sense at all, either.

So join the chorus and sing along: “ She’s my little Musk Coupe You don’t know what I got.”

