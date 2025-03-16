The Biden White House mixed it up with not one but two autopens

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project revealed last week that a majority of the documents that Joe Biden purportedly signed while in the Oval Office actually came from an autopen. As the Oversight Project tweeted, “WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY.” The plot has now thickened because it turns out that those documents that didn’t come from one autopen may have come from another. Sadly, though, the ramifications of this probable constitutional fraud on the American people may be very limited.

Autopens are cool devices for those who need to repeat their signature over and over, whether it’s a celebrity signing those old-fashioned photographs they used to mail out or the Treasury Secretary putting his signature on millions of Social Security checks. We all recognize that these are tasks that cry out for automation, because they can be done with the signatory’s general, rather than specific, consent.

It's different, though, when you occupy an important position and your decisions must clearly emanate from you, and not from an automated process or someone acting on your behalf. Under Article II of the Constitution, the president of the United States has certain unique decision-making responsibilities that cannot be delegated.

Yet it seems that delegating is precisely what happened in the Biden Oval Office. You’ve already seen reported here and elsewhere that the Heritage Foundation looked at dozens of executive orders and other documents that Joe Biden allegedly signed, many of which have important consequences (e.g., the final step in creating laws, the predicate act needed to nominate judges, the executive orders around COVID, pardons and commutations, etc.), and learned that they were actually signed by a machine.

However, while the machine may have done the signing, there was a human intelligence behind those signatures. There weren’t so many signatures that Biden was incapable of signing them himself (that is, these weren’t Hollywood fan photos or Treasury checks) even assuming some arthritis or Parkinson’s shakes.

The logical conclusion, therefore, is that someone who was not the President of the United States was making consequential decisions on Biden’s behalf and then instructing the machine to sign the relevant documents. And, indeed, although the NY Post wouldn’t name names, insiders in the Biden White House think they know which shadowy, unelected figure was handling the responsibilities and decisions that the Constitution assigns solely to the president:

A key aide to former President Joe Biden may have exceeded their authority by liberally using an autopen to sign official documents, according to two former White House sources, as President Trump’s aides set up “far more restrictive” rules governing the use of the mechanical device. [snip] A small group of officials under both Biden and Trump have been delegated the power to get documents “signed” robotically, but 82-year-old Biden’s perceived cognitive decline sparked debate about whether some aides may have assumed his wishes in his final stretch as commander-in-chief. One Biden White House source told The Post they suspect that a key aide to the then-president may have made unilateral determinations on what to auto-sign. The Post is not publishing that staffer’s name due to the lack of concrete evidence and refutations by other colleagues. The Biden aide, who did not respond to requests for comment, would frequently make mention of what “the boss” wanted, the source said, but compatriots would have “no idea” if it was true because the internal culture was to not ask questions.

This sounds like old news, but it’s not. That’s because the Heritage Foundation, after some more investigation, discovered a second autopen in use on those documents that weren’t signed by the first autopen:

The Biden White House issued 51 clemency warrants in 4 years. 4,245 people received clemency during the Biden Administration.



Perhaps the unnamed staffer was switching out autopens. Or perhaps, more chillingly, Biden wasn’t just a puppet for one close aide. It’s entirely possible at this point that we were governed by a shadow committee, with different staffers controlling different decisions and autopens.

At this point, given Biden’s manifest cognitive decline—which went back to his first days in office—and given the fact that we now know that two separate autopens were in use, it’s possible he was never the president at all (separate from whether election fraud put him into office in the first place).

The irony of these discoveries, though, is that almost nothing changes even if we know that his whole “presidency” was faked.

Many of the worst things that happened on his watch can’t be undone. Thus, the dead in the Ukraine war, those massacred on October 7, and those who have died since Israel responded to October 7 cannot be resurrected. The lives destroyed by Biden’s manic COVID response or his push to mutilate children in the name of so-called transgenderism cannot be reclaimed. The damage he did to the economy will not return people’s savings to them or reopen their bankrupted businesses. The millions of illegal aliens here via the open border and the economic and criminal havoc they’ve wrought are done deals.

Other things that Biden ostensibly did Trump is already reversing at warp speed. The ill effects will linger but the damage won’t continue moving forward. (Assuming, of course, that activists courts allow Trump’s executive orders to stand, even if Biden’s were only signed by an autopen.)

Indeed, thinking hard about it, there are only two classes of things that aren’t irremediably done deals or matters Trump’s already addressing. The first is that the judges whom Biden allegedly nominated can be removed from the bench on the ground that their nominations were invalid, voiding their confirmations and their subsequent rulings. The second is that all the pardons and commutations Biden granted can be revoked, including those to Hunter Biden and the rest of Biden’s friends and family.

However, I doubt either of those things will happen. If Trump acts, lawsuits will follow and, should the matter reach the Supreme Court, it’s highly unlikely that the Supremes, whether male or female, will have the testicular fortitude to conclude that Biden’s was a phony presidency and that acts carried out by an aide cannot stand.