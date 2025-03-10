One official (or primary) language unites a country

President Trump recently declared English the official language of the United States. English has enjoyed a quasi-sovereign status south of Canada and north of Mexico for centuries. The President’s declaration, however, has met with mixed reactions. Some activists and advocacy groups are alarmed and concerned for non-English speakers when it relates to immigration and voter access.

A major problem causing such discussion or reaction is using the term “official” to describe the English language. It may cause some to consider their native language as inferior. I believe “primary” language would be less offensive and serving equally well to promote the unifying effect of one language for all.

More than race or ethnicity, language unifies people because language reflects common thought patterns that, in turn, parallel common value systems. The premise behind language unifying diverse people can be lost in heated political battles. However, the unifying effect of language is a compelling and unrelenting principle borne out by history and geography.

Image made using AI.

Having experienced living in two different countries and on two different continents has taught me to recognize the vital importance of language as a unifying factor and communication benefactor. In addition to residing in two different language domains—French and Arabic—I worked with colleagues from 17 different nationalities and diverse races. Speaking a common and mutual language definitely enhanced our working relationships.

As an expatriate resident of France and Tunisia, I learned an important lesson from history. Three languages once divided France and its people—Langue d’Oc, Langue d’Oil, and early French. It was only when French prevailed to become the common language that the people were united, and France became a world power.

In North Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, various tongues such as Berber, Arabic, French, and Spanish divided the people. A push toward Arabization strengthened the power and unity of the individual countries after the colonial powers departed.

In France and Tunisia, expatriates and immigrants were required to do business in their country’s primary or official language. While living overseas, I felt more acceptable when I learned to speak the primary languages fluently. Being forced to conduct all official business in French or Arabic motivated me to learn those languages. Until I could navigate the language myself, I was dependent on translators. Nothing was offered in English for Anglo/Americans in either country or continent.

Language promotes unity and mutual understanding. This does not dismiss or demean other languages; it is simply a case for promoting a primary language that binds all Americans and enables us to easily understand each other.

English has been the language of choice for this country for several centuries. It has served us well for so long and has been easily adopted by people of diverse races, creeds and nationalities. Why not let it continue its good will and great service to our nation? A common language is literally a tool of good will. It also makes good sense in an age when English has replaced French as the international language.

We ought to still recognize the beauty and richness of other languages and encourage bilingual aptitude. However, we must promote a primary language to unite us, to facilitate communication and common values, and to ensure a great future for our country.

Whether we call English our “official” or “primary” language, promoting and practicing it is beneficial for our country and, mostly, for America’s beautiful and grand diversity of peoples and population.