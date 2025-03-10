‘Charities’ that trafficked migrants into the US abandon their charges now that the taxpayer dollars have dried up

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

As taxpayer handouts from USAID diminish—thanks in large part to work of Elon Musk and DOGE—so goes the leftist “do-gooding,” which has apparently vanished without a trace.

According to Chuck Holton’s new article at the Christian Broadcasting Network, social services “charities” that have been propped up not by real charity but by taxpayer dollars and debt and dealt in the migrant trafficking trade, have now abandoned their foreign charges seeking to self-deport in the face of President Trump’s deportation promises. As Holt reports, the “aid groups” are now withholding all the food, water, housing, and money they were to compassionately shelling out when they enticed these foreigners northward, telling them they’re on their own if they want to get back home.

Talk about being a totally dispensable pawn for sadistic overlords working to implement the Cloward-Piven strategy.

And, what’s perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this is that many of these migrants who took the handouts to get here into the U.S. passed through the Darién Gap, where they were robbed and assaulted—this stretch of dense jungle is notoriously dangerous—which is why they’re asking for help to cover to cost home, hoping to travel by boat instead of on foot. Yet, even this isn’t enough to move these leftist “charities” out of indifference and into action. Real caring bunch aren’t they?

And of course, like all consequences of leftism, villainy and criminality find a foothold:

While some rely on friends and family to fund their return, the same cartels that profited from smuggling them north are now making money off their retreat.

How bad do you have to be at immigration policy to provide business for the cartels both in and out of America? Democrat bad I guess.

Thankfully, regulated and lawful entry into the U.S. is the official position of the new administration, a move that’s in everyone’s best interest, even the migrants. Just a few hours ago, Bloomberg reported that last month saw a ninety-nine percent reduction in the number of migrants crossing through the Darién Gap to get to the U.S., totaling just 408 individuals; this was compared to February of 2024, which saw “more than 37,000” migrants subject themselves to the horror of the Gap.

Dangling carrots in front of desperate people? Some do-gooders.

