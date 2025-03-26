Mike Huckabee and a turning point is US-Israel relations

History is catching up to truth. With President Donald Trump back in the White House and Senator Marco Rubio now serving as secretary of State, the United States is reclaiming moral leadership on Israel policy. The Biden administration’s era of equivocation and appeasement is over. No more diplomatic gymnastics, no more erasing Jewish history with politically expedient language. The region long mislabeled the “West Bank” is being properly recognized for what it truly is: Judea and Samaria, the biblical heartland of the Jewish people.

Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Governor Mike Huckabee for U.S. ambassador to Israel marked a watershed moment. When asked if he supports the annexation of the West Bank by Israel, Huckabee corrected the record: “It’s not the West Bank — it’s called Judea and Samaria, and it has historically been a part of the Jewish nation.” He went farther, stating, “We are ultimately people of the book — we believe the Bible — therefore that connection is not geopolitical. It is also spiritual.” This wasn’t just a sound bite. It was a clear, values-driven articulation of why American policy must reflect historical truth and moral clarity.

Huckabee didn’t shy away from confronting the atrocities of October 7, describing the Hamas massacre as “most physically painful and personally humiliating,” acknowledging the savagery for what it was. He called out the Palestinian Authority’s glorification of terror: “Abbas is now in the twentieth year of his four-year term ... with the ongoing doctrine where compensation is given to those who murder Jews, parks and streets are named for those who do it, pensions are given to the families of those who are killed in the line of killing Jews. Senator, that’s a difficult pathway to peace.” His voice cut through decades of foreign policy doublespeak: “Israel needs an ally, and the Jewish people need to know that they have friends. And I am proud to have the right, as a Christian, to say to the Jews, you are not alone.”

Meanwhile, protests erupting in northern Gaza and Khan Younis — where Palestinians themselves are rising up against Hamas — reveal a critical shift. Ordinary Palestinians are openly demanding an end to the war and denouncing the leadership that has sacrificed their future. The world can no longer pretend Hamas represents the will of the people. Even in the territories it controls, the regime is being rejected.

With Secretary Rubio now at the helm, and leaders like Huckabee and Yechiel Leiter (Israel’s ambassador to the U.S.) guiding the alliance, America is poised to take the next bold step: formal recognition of Judea and Samaria as sovereign Israeli territory. This would not just solidify Israel’s claim; it would set the tone for global diplomacy, forcing international actors to reckon with reality.

During President Trump’s first term, the Abraham Accords, the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights shattered diplomatic taboos. Now, in Trump’s second term, it’s time to finish what was started. Secretary Rubio is already reshaping the narrative — refusing to use the terms “occupied territories” or “settlements,” and instead referring to Israeli towns and cities in Judea and Samaria as what they are: part of the Jewish homeland.

Make no mistake: This is more than a policy shift. It’s a declaration that the days of erasing Jewish history to appease terror-backed regimes are over. It’s a sign that America, under President Trump and Secretary Rubio, stands unapologetically with its closest ally in the Middle East — not just in words, but in deeds.

The Trump-Rubio doctrine is ushering in a historic realignment — one grounded in truth, courage, and strategic vision. And with Governor Huckabee poised to serve in Jerusalem, America’s message to Israel is loud and clear: We see you, we stand with you, and we will never let history be rewritten again.

Scott Feltman is the executive vice president of the One Israel Fund.

Image: Mike Huckabee. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.