Jasmine Crockett tries to backpedal her ‘hot wheels’ comment about a wheelchair-bound Gov. Abbott, forgets the internet archives exist

Listening to Jasmine Crockett try to explain what she really meant when she called a wheelchair-bound Governor Greg Abbott “hot wheels” while at a speaking engagement is like hearing out a child with crumbs all over their face deny getting into the cookie jar.

A few days back, a video of Crockett’s comment went viral; she’s been taking serious heat over it, and now she’s backpedaling, blaming the supporters of President Trump for “misinterpreting” the moniker. Crockett wasn’t mocking his handicap, but “thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors,” duh!

Too bad for Crockett, internet archives exist, and Peter Hasson at The Washington Free Beacon revealed that one year before Abbott began shipping the unwelcome alien invaders to the welcoming sanctuary cities, Crockett was “liking” social media comments in which Abbott’s disability was the butt of the joke—specifially, comments that called him “hot wheels.” Like I said, covered in crumbs, telling us not to believe what we obviously know—I think they call this “gaslighting.”

The irony? Crockett was delivering an address from the stage of a Human Rights Campaign event, and when she dropped the “hot wheels” slur, the crowd erupted in laughter and applause. Coming from an organization that claims to advocate for human rights, and is largely recognized for its mission to defend the gays, the idea that its members are happy to laugh at the slur of a disadvantaged person is truly repulsive. This is what’s really underneath the surface of leftist “human rights” groups—pettiness, malice, vindictiveness—and they’ve forfeited any claim to righteousness and moral superiority. (Crockett also recently said that if Democrats want to win elections, they’re going to have to get more comfortable with literal violence—Crockett went on to swing for and make contact with a reporter.)

Now, this isn’t to argue that Crockett’s speech needs to be policed—in fact, I urge her to continue shooting her mouth off, and help Republicans win again, and again, and again.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.