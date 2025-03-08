Michelle Wu sets a new criminal-enabling standard

Imagine you’re the mayor of any big city. How can you, with as little effort as possible, make your city a crime-ridden hellhole? What else, after all, is the primary function of a big city mayor in America circa 2025?

Always, defund the police or at least whine about defunding them. Hamstring them, harass them, call them racists—even the black cops—keep them from using entirely constitutional, proactive tactics, and say and do everything possible to keep them from doing their jobs. Make police work in your city so unattractive and dangerous every cop who can retire does, moves somewhere they’re allowed to be police officers or quits the profession. This will have the added benefit of keeping qualified candidates from applying to be cops in your police force. This will keep the police understaffed and those that remain will be badly overworked and stressed.

If you’re really a model, modern, leftist mayor you’ll dramatically lower hiring standards for cops, filling diminished ranks with drug users, idiots, incompetents and criminals, which will cause competent cops that remain to do as little as possible, which keeps your primary constituency—criminals of all kinds—happy.

Absolutely avoid prosecuting criminals, but absolutely prosecute cops for daring to do their jobs, particularly if black criminals force them to protect themselves.

Those are the basics, but Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has set a new standard in anti-public safety insanity. An off-duty Boston cop was eating in a Chick-fil-A when a criminal with a knife chased a delivery driver into the restaurant, trying to kill him and menacing everyone in the restaurant. The officer tried to talk the criminal down, but he advanced on the officer who shot and killed him.

For sane, normal Americans, the obvious response is praise for the officer, not only for his restraint and tactics but for his marksmanship. An allied sentiment would be relief that one more dangerous psychopath was no longer walking Boston’s streets. But Michelle Wu is no sane, normal American:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has drawn attention for similar responses to violent incidents in her own city, released a statement saying:

“Our hearts are with the family of the individual involved in this tragic shooting. No family should have to experience such a loss.” To her credit, Wu also acknowledged the officer’s quick response and said she was “grateful the officer was safe.”

Shakespeare would call this damning with faint praise. The local prosecutor is no sane, normal American either:

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden echoed similar sentiments, adding:

“This is a difficult time for everyone involved, especially the family of the deceased. We recognize the pain they are feeling right now.”

The Police Commissioner expressed similar sentiments.

As one might imagine and hope, there was immediate backlash against Wu, who given opportunities to appear sane and concerned for public, rather than criminal, safety took the opportunities to miss the opportunities:

On Monday, Wu said it was "unfortunate to politicize being at the scene of a tragic incident."

Ah. So, sympathizing with a dead violent criminal and his family isn’t politicizing “a tragic incident,” but pointing out the insanity of doing that is?

"Our officers are in extremely difficult and dangerous situations every single day keeping our residents safe," the politician, who took office in 2021, said. "I expressed condolences, along with our police commissioner and district attorney, because every loss of life is a horrible tragedy."

Wu also added something she sort of forgot to mention in the first place:

Wu also said she is grateful "every hour of every day for the work of our Boston police officers." "In this case, we had an off-duty officer who saw something happening, his training kicked in, and took action and surely saved even more lives," she added.

A show of hands, please, for anyone who thinks Wu would have said no such thing if her original comment hadn’t blown up in her face? Let’s see…that’s everyone.

Wu, and most leftists, don’t really think “every loss of life is a horrible tragedy." Violent, knife-wielding criminals, certainly. How can society do without them? And should the delivery driver, an innocent citizen in the Chick-fil-A or the off-duty cop been killed, Wu would have made—maybe—a pro forma comment or two, but she’s ignoring normal American reality.

Normal, sane people know the lives of innocent, productive Americans, including cops, are far more valuable than the lives of people who would unlawfully take them. Evil exists and lives to destroy good. The criminal got what he deserved, what he asked for, and his death makes Boston safer. That’s not a tragedy. Voting for people like Michelle Wu? That’s a tragedy.

