In San Francisco, a bathhouse gets grief for trying to have a ‘phallus free’ environment

A huge storm is brewing in San Francisco because a bath house dared to create a women’s only night that banned “phallused” women (in other words, exhibitionistic, autogynophilic men). The outrage from the mentally ill crowd was predictable, and the city is now involved.

The background is that Archimedes Banya is a traditional Russian bathhouse in San Francisco. It was struggling to deal with the needs of sane patrons (actual women) and insane patrons (mentally ill and fetishistic men). It failed in that effort.

It all started when the bathhouse, in response to concerns from women that naked men were flooding its women’s only night, announced that the women’s only night would be open only to actual women—or, in the parlance that’s now passes for speech in San Francisco, those “assigned female at birth.” The point, according to the owners (again in the weird language of the left), was “to create a ‘phallus-free environment’ for patrons from religious and cultural backgrounds to ensure their comfort.”

The fetishists went crazy (or even crazier than usual), flooding Yelp with their complaints:

The policy, first posted to the bathhouse’s website, sparked immediate backlash. Customers and members of the Bay Area’s transgender and intersex communities criticized the move, inundating the business’s Yelp page with one-star reviews, prompting the platform to suspend new ratings and place a disclaimer on the listing. “Trans women should not be treated as scapegoats for misogyny by cisgender male staff, leadership, and patrons,” one reviewer wrote. Another noted they canceled their plans to visit, adding: “If you are willing to discriminate against some people some days of the month, odds are high you will discriminate any day of the month. … I don’t feel safe at a facility that openly discriminates against the LGBTQ community in San Francisco of all places.”

Yelp had to shut the comments down entirely:

Meanwhile, over at the Google Map reviews, the switch from good reviews to bad was also instant. Before last week, reviewers were mostly good, with a few people complaining about temperature, prices, or cleanliness. Then, the fecal matter hit the fan. Several one-star reviews appeared, along with “warnings.”

One “Kaia Peacock” wrote “Caution to trans people and allies! Banya is not safe for transpeople. They will never have my business again”—and note how so-called trans people almost always have sexually suggestive names, reminding us that it’s not an “identity,” it’s a fetish. Jae Welty was more pithy: “Wretched vibes.” Meanwhile, “Lola S” complained,

Used to love this place but I'm ashamed to see they'll go out of their way to exclude trans people in the name of "religious preferences". This kind of bigotry has no place in San Francisco, and there are much better saunas elsewhere in the city anyway. Not worth your time.

In response to these attacks, the bath house tried to reach a Solomon-like solution by splitting the trans baby in two (er, two nights):

A woke spa in San Francisco is having difficulty navigating the natural consequences of their policies. They held a "women's only night" and so many bepenised ppl showed up that even the SF Wokes revolted and now, they're having alternating "phallic" and "non phallic" days… pic.twitter.com/b6Yi8yPXlT — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) March 7, 2025

The appended letter is written in the leftists’ own language but reading it, you instantly know it won’t placate the lunatics running the San Francisco asylum:

Dear Banya patrons: It has been a long and difficult night filled with reflection on how to best navigate the conversation unfolding around us. We are listening. We are reading the comments – some of them filled with thoughtful perspectives, others with painful accusations. And we want to take a moment to clarify our intentions. We have seen messages claiming that cis women don't deserve space, that asking for a phallus-free environment is inherently hateful, and that any separation is an act of exclusion. That is categorically not true. The request for a phallic-free space is not about exclusion — it is about recognizing that some members of our community experience a different reaction to that part of the human body. Whether that reaction is based on personal history, trauma, cultural or religious beliefs, or simply comfort, it is valid. It should not be controversial to hold space for both needs and we are planning to arrange monthly: • A night that welcomes all women, regardless of gender identity. • A night that provides a healing, comfortable space for those who need a female-only phallus-free environment. Some have framed this as an issue of hate and marginalization, but intention matters. Our intention has never been, and never will be, to push trans women away. Archimedes Banya has always been, and will always be, a place where trans women, trans men, and nonbinary individuals are welcome every other day of the month.

That’s actually not a bad letter for a leftist company, living in a leftist environment, but trying to keep one foot in the world of reality, while retaining its still-sane customer base.

Within hours, the bath house learned that compromise does not work when you’re dealing with lunatics, so it tried again to explain its goals:

PRESS STATEMENT FROM ARCHIMEDES BANYA SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 3, 2025 At Archimedes Banya, we are deeply committed to fostering a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive space for all members of our community. We celebrate the diversity of the Bay Area and strive to create an environment where everyone can relax, restore, and feel supported. To honor both our commitment to inclusivity and the needs of religious and cultural communities who require gender-segregated spaces, we are introducing two distinct women’s nights: Inclusive Women’s Night: Open to all individuals who identify as women, regardless of sex assigned at birth or gender expression. This night is designed to be a welcoming and affirming space for all women in our community. Cultural & Religious Women’s Night: Designed to provide a space that aligns with the needs of women from religious or cultural backgrounds who observe practices requiring a female-only environment based on sex assigned at birth. On all other days, Archimedes Banya remains open to everyone, embracing our diverse Bay Area community and upholding our mission to provide a space for health, relaxation, and connection. We recognize that these decisions involve complex considerations, and we are committed to ongoing dialogue to ensure that all our guests feel respected and valued. Our goal is to balance inclusivity with the specific needs of different communities while maintaining the warm, supportive atmosphere that makes Archimedes Banya a beloved gathering place. Thank you for your understanding and support. ABOUT ARCHIMEDES BANYA

The crazies were not appeased. (Note: You cannot appease crazy people.)

The crazies aren’t just in the street, of course. They’re also in City Hall. Now that the lunatics have taken over the asylum, Archimedes Banya, for daring to protect women from “phallused” people, is under investigation:

A San Francisco bathhouse’s policy to restrict access to transgender individuals on select nights is now under investigation by the San Francisco Human Rights Commission.

The Commission will find support in California’s “gender identity” law, which officially recognizes people’s self-identity just because they say so:

This bill, commencing on September 1, 2018, would delete the requirement that a person have undergone any treatment to seek a court judgment to recognize a change of gender and instead would authorize the petitioner to attest, under penalty of perjury, that the request is to conform the person’s legal gender to the person’s gender identity and not for any fraudulent purpose.

In other words, if you are a man born in California and you say you’re a woman, for real, no fooling, the state will issue you a birth certificate confirming your femininity. This means that, if you’re a biological man, once you’ve become a state-certified woman, regardless of that dangling dongle in your pants, you are legally entitled to attend a “women’s night.”

For the past eight years, the sexual fetishists have been at the front and center of the Democrat party, driving its policy. Ordinary people, though, hate it, and they hate the destruction it brings to everything it touches. They understand that there is no middle ground on this. There are men and there are women. There are sad, mentally ill people who should not be abused but to whom a society cannot cater, and there are perverts and predators who must be treated accordingly.

Archimedes Banya, which is clearly a leftist-run business, just got mugged by fetish reality. One wonders if it has learned a lesson, and how many others will need to learn that lesson before the Democrat party finally gives up on this madness and becomes a real political party once again.

