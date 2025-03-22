Martha’s Vineyard invasion forgotten

Recently, U.S. District judge James Boasberg banged his gavel and directed the Trump administration to stop deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members without a hearing. Boasberg wanted those planes turned around in mid-flight and returned to the United States.

This reaction of this federal judge surprised me, because the invasion of Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 was resolved quickly, quietly, and then relegated to the dustbin of history.

Entitled, affluent, residents of Martha’s Vineyard narrowly avoided a disaster of epic proportions in 2022. Apparently, 50 (that’s f-i-f-t-y) illegal aliens were FedExed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the enclave of the rich and famous. These immigrants wanted a better life in America, learned that Martha’s Vineyard was a sanctuary city, and believed their proud signage:

ALL ARE WELCOME HERE

HATE HAS NO BUSINESS HERE

WE STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS,

WITH REFUGEES, WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES.

When the immigrants arrived, the residents responded with shock and revulsion. Panicked calls were made. The Massachusetts National Guard immediately activated 125 men to relocate the invaders somewhere, anywhere, out of sight and mind. One resident actually said, “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!” Most of the migrants didn’t even know where here was. It didn’t matter because within 24 hours, courtesy of the National Guard, the poor immigrants were hustled off to some Air Force base and disappeared. Residents on Martha’s Vineyard breathed a sigh of relief -- crisis averted!

Federal judges did not intervene. No lawsuits were filed by the American Civil Liberties Union or Democracy Forward. No emergency hearings were scheduled. Those immigrants were new arrivals, not gang bangers with jaded histories, but still their arrival sparked fear and loathing.

Trump serves all Americans, not just the selfish, rich, righteous liberals who pretend to care about humanity but only when it doesn’t impact their comfortable lives. Many immigrants arrive in America seeking a better life, working hard, and following the rules. Some immigrants arrive with a different agenda in mind. Trump is quickly removing those evil immigrants with malevolent intentions of raping, murdering, molesting, trafficking, and destroying.

Trump is striving to save America while certain misguided judges are aiding and abetting enemies of our wonderful country. Shame on them.

Image: Boston Public Library