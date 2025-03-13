Jay Bhattacharya's promise on vaccine safety

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is best known for his dissent from the establishment during the pandemic response. He famously -- some may say infamously -- drafted, signed, and fervently supported the Great Barrington Declaration, which opposed Draconian-style lockdowns and mask mandates. Dr. Bhattacharya warned of the long-term consequences these policies would inflict on mental and physical health. He predicted a surge in cancer cases due to delayed diagnoses, as well as an economic downturn that would far outweigh any perceived benefits of quarantining the entire population. Instead, he advocated a more targeted approach: protecting high-risk individuals while allowing low-risk populations to sustain economic and social stability.

Unfortunately, his predictions proved correct. Cancer diagnoses surged post-lockdown, with many cases detected at later stages. The lockdowns and subsequent economic interventions, such as stimulus checks, have wreaked havoc on the economy.

Dr. Bhattacharya’s appointment to the National Institute of Health (NIH) has sparked controversy, particularly among those on the political Left. One of the most contentious aspects of his leadership is his call for additional studies on vaccine safety, including potential links to autism. The medical establishment has long dismissed this topic.

From a purely data-driven perspective, the case for new vaccine studies may seem unnecessary. Vaccines are among the most rigorously tested medical interventions, backed by not only decades of research but also historical accounts of their success. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell aptly pointed out, he witnessed the transformative power of the polio vaccine firsthand. Given the prevailing public distrust in scientific institutions, revisiting vaccine safety -- if only to reaffirm their efficacy -- could be crucial to restoring confidence.

Vaccine skepticism is not new. In the 1980s, media hysteria surrounding the DPT vaccine led to a sharp decline in vaccination rates and a wave of lawsuits that nearly crippled vaccine manufacturing. The Reagan administration responded with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which implemented stricter safety protocols to pacify public fears.

In the 1990s, Andrew Wakefield reignited vaccine skepticism, claiming vaccines had a causal link to autism, triggering another surge in safety studies. Medical professionals' responses seemed to ease public concerns.

Two more recent events further exacerbated vaccine hesitancy. In these instances, the medical establishment failed to engage meaningfully with public concerns, and the characteristics of these vaccines -- combined with the resulting policies -- isolated a political party.

First was the rollout of the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) in the early 2000s. Primarily Christians voiced moral objections, arguing that promoting the vaccine might encourage promiscuity or condone sexual activity outside a monogamous marriage. Rather than addressing these concerns thoughtfully, many in the establishment dismissed them as old-fashioned.

Then came COVID-19. Any questioning of vaccine policies -- no matter how reasoned -- was immediately conflated with conspiracy and misinformation. The sheer level of institutional dismissiveness only served to amplify public distrust. Policy blunders followed. Countless individuals lost their livelihoods due to lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Families were isolated -- some in their homes, others in hospitals. Tragically, many loved ones passed away alone, denied the comfort of human connection. In the aftermath, time revealed COVID policy measures to be disastrous failures. The cumulative effect of these betrayals along with the ideological response from many on the Right, is unfathomable.

Due to their inherent characteristics, both the HPV vaccine rollout and the authoritarian COVID-19 measures provoked an intense conservative backlash. The medical establishment not only failed to engage meaningfully with public concerns but alienated conservatives. The establishment's approach created a rift in trust that has proven challenging to mend.

Again, we are witnessing a surge in vaccine skepticism, this movement is marked by overt politicization. Vaccination hesitancy has reached unprecedented levels, and vaccination rates are plummeting. This trend is mainly attributable to genuine concerns dismissed with ridicule, derision, or authoritative action rather than being engaged through open, constructive dialogue.

Dr. Bhattacharya is not anti-vaccine and has the support of many on the Right. In a recent hearing, he explicitly stated that he does not believe there is a causal link between vaccines and autism. So why the resistance to his leadership? The answer is obvious: he challenged the bureaucracy during the COVID pandemic, but perhaps his greater offense was being right.

Dr. Bhattacharya's promise to revisit vaccine safety and expend resources is a start toward reestablishing trust in the medical establishment. What harm could it do? If such studies reaffirm vaccine efficacy, they will only strengthen confidence. And if they uncover issues, this will ensure improvements in safety protocols. Those concerned about the financial costs, these studies would be a drop in the bucket fiscally with priceless returns: lives saved and trust restored.

Matthew Williams is a compliance and technical investigator for pharma and is a freelance writer focusing on healthcare and pharma reform. He holds dual master’s degrees in the biological sciences. Follow him on X @Back2TheCenter.

Image: Taleed Brown