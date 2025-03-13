Oregon selects a trans-turtle and a trans-meteor to sit on a ‘mental health advisory board’

Thought the leftist “gender” madness had reached a fever pitch? I mean, we’ve got classrooms of “furries,” teachers and government officials aiding children to access irreversible “gender” drugs and surgeries without parental consent, and dozens of “genders” already, so it’d be understandable if one considered this the end of the crazy line.

But, think again—these weirdos are just getting started. From an item at the New York Post, here’s the latest example of the insanity, courtesy of the Oregon progressive variety:

A member of a state panel advising the director of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) on best practices and policies in mental health identifies as a turtle.’

The very large woman in the upper left of the screen is JD ‘Terrapin’ Holt, for reference:

Meet JD Terrapin Holt, an actual member of the Oregon Consumer Advisory Council. JD uses "Turtle/They/Them" pronouns and helps develop policies surrounding mental health and addiction.



This is real…pic.twitter.com/fASoZkJN6V — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2025

According to the article, a turtle-gendered person like Holt will feel like “their gender is best described with the use of turtles,” but did anyone think to inform Holt that turtles are binary creatures, sexed as either male or female? Apparently not. And, I can guarantee even the turtles can tell the difference… or there would be no more turtles.

And there’s more, because a “shooting star” gendered person also sits on this mental health advisory board and no; I’m not joking as he/she introduced himself/herself as “Luke A Shooting Star” in a December meeting. First of all, aren’t these people against cultural appropriation? “Luke A Shooting Star” sounds like an Indian name, like Chief Walks with Wind or Chief Sitting Bull. Secondly, consider the implications—the sensibilities of our society are so eroded that introducing yourself to other human beings as an object you clearly aren’t fails to induce the crippling shame and humiliation that should strike you dead.

Again, these very unwell people—one thinks they’re a turtle, another considers themself a shooting star—are advising the state on what’s best practice for optimal mental health. Now, I do see a silver lining, because nowhere in the law do turtles and shooting stars have the privilege of voting—ipso facto, they’ve undoubtedly just surrended their “right” to vote. In a mentally healthy society, the mentally ill are treated humanely, but they’re still recognzied as categorically and unequivocally... out of their minds.

Image from Grok.