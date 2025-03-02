Israel again incurs the world’s ‘outrage’

One of the things that’s a hallmark of a world without a moral compass is that it’s lost touch with reality. We see that in America with the insistence that sex is a mental construct, not a biological reality, a fantasy that’s led to child mutilation, adult mutilation, women raped in prisons, and a general unleashing of immoral insanity across America’s institutions. Germany’s unhinged Jew hatred also led it to the madness of genocide and a destructive belief that it could use its military to conquer the world.

And then there’s Israel. The facts on the ground are that Israel is a remarkably small nation that Jews have inhabited for around 3,800 years, that they retained as a homeland through purchase and official world recognition, that they held against repeated enemy attacks, and that they augmented through legitimate conquest when victorious in these wars. Other facts are that Israel is the only pluralist, liberal democratic republic in a region dominated by Muslim tyrannies. You can spin however you like, but those facts are actually indisputable.

Here’s another set of facts. Israel’s enemies have been open in their desire to erase Israel from the earth and have been unashamed of their belief that Jews should be exterminated. They have repeatedly rejected land for peace (Israel has equally repeatedly been willing to engage in such deals) and routinely violate ceasefires.

Oil trucks heading into Gaza in January. YouTube screen grab.

The most significant ceasefire violation was on October 7, 2023, when thousands of people from Gaza, some wearing Hamas’s uniform and some in civilian gear entered Israel, slaughtered over 1,200 civilians, along the way raping and torturing men, women, and children to death, and kidnapped over 240 more. They’ve used the kidnap victims as bargaining chips, whether they were alive or, as in the case of the Bibas family, already murdered.

From the beginning, many in the world had a “you deserve it” attitude toward Israel for that nation’s daring to occupy that small spot of land when the surrounding Muslims so desperately want them dead. Really! How dare Israelis cling to the right to life? And how dare they argue that, unlike the Arabs who drifted into the land beginning in the 1830s, their historic ties are deeper and stronger in a region that believes history writes the future?

Once Israel decided that it had no choice but to erase Hamas, a military organization, through legitimate warfare, the hatred against Israel escalated. The fact that Hamas embedded itself amongst civilians, guaranteeing their deaths in urban warfare, didn’t resonate with the haters at all. Every civilian death (and those numbers were massively exaggerated) was Israel’s fault.

Meanwhile, the world was silent as Hamas (later joined by Hezbollah) rained 10,000 rockets and missiles on Israel’s civilian centers. Israel wasn’t congratulated for having created an infrastructure to protect her civilians. She was castigated for making it harder for Hamas to succeed.

And then there was Israel’s own miscalculations. She desperately tried to curry favor with a world that had no favor to give by supplying “Gazans” with food, fuel, and medical supplies, whether by directly supplying those goods or by allowing the rest of the world to flood Gaza with those supplies by crossing borders that Israel controlled. While these were ostensibly meant for civilians, everyone and his uncle, including in Israel, knew that Israel was actually resupplying a genocidal enemy.

I consider Israel’s policy in this regard insanely stupid and, indeed, immoral as to her own people. If you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, as is the case with Israel, then you must do what’s best for you—and supplying your enemy’s military so it can’t keep fighting is not what is best.

Israel has finally wised up, though, and is refusing to send any more supplies to Gaza. Predictably, the world, which denies reality and lives in an immoral, antisemitic fantasy, is literally “outraged.” We know that’s true because it’s right in the headline of the AP’s report. Recall that for decades, AP operated in the same building as Hamas, causing AP to cry that it was “shocking and horrifying” when Israel bombed the building. AP always has the adjectives when it comes to Israel hatred.

But back to the latest AP report:

Outrage as Israel cuts off Gaza aid to pressure Hamas to accept a new ceasefire proposal Israel faced sharp criticism on Sunday as it stopped the entry of all food and other supplies into Gaza on Sunday and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas doesn’t accept a new proposal to extend a fragile ceasefire. The foreign minister of Egypt, a key mediator in the conflict, accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon” in “a flagrant and clear violation of humanitarian law.” Saudi Arabia called Israel’s decision “a tool of extortion.” Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the ceasefire hours after its first phase had ended and said Israel’s decision to cut off aid was “a war crime and a blatant attack” on a truce that took a year of negotiations before taking hold in January.

Israel has finally wised up for she’s realized that nothing she does will be good enough. The only thing she can do is survive, and she cannot survive if she takes advice from a world gone mad.