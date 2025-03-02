Democrats are seen in the shadows of the Zelensky-created diplomatic disaster

In the 48 hours since Ukrainian President Zelensky went rogue after showing up at the White House for what was to be a routine event to sign an already agreed-upon deal that would bring about a ceasefire while protecting American interests, people are increasingly convinced that Zelensky did not act alone. Behind that conviction lies a rogue’s gallery of Democrats, both Obama-era Deep Staters and elected officials. Assuming those rumors and suppositions are true, we need to talk about what those Democrats accomplished and why they need to face consequences.

At this point, everyone has probably seen the fireworks that happened on Friday, February 28, when Zelensky showed up at the White House. As many have noted, how people view those fireworks is a litmus test on how they view President Trump and the war in Ukraine. Trump supporters saw Trump and Vance standing strong as Zelensky upped his demands, while Democrats saw the valiant little Zelensky stand up to the American behemoth.

The results have been significant. The deal is (currently) off the table, even though America needs those minerals, whether because we lack them or because environmental regulations prevent us from accessing them. They have become integral to the modern era, powering the computers that power the civilian and military worlds. Meanwhile, Trump has announced that he’s cutting off weapons shipments to Ukraine. If they don’t want peace, we won’t be providing for their war.

YouTube screen grab.

However, it’s not until you watch the entire event or (as I like to do, read the whole transcript) that you realize that something was off about the whole affair. In the beginning, it was clear that the purpose was for Trump and Zelensky to execute an already negotiated and finalized agreement. Indeed, Trump explicitly stated, “I think we’re going to sign the agreement at the conference in the East Room in a little while, right after lunch. And we’ll be having lunch together.” In the world of diplomacy, this was a done deal.

Moreover, Zelensky agreed. “I hope that this document, first document, will be first step to real security guarantees for Ukraine, our people, our children. I really count on it.” Again, a done deal. The parties would agree to the broader parameters and finalize the details later.

And then, suddenly, everything changed, as Zelensky got more and more aggressive, attacking America for failing to understand Ukraine’s suffering, demanding more weapons, and speaking about American boots on the ground, something that was always going to be a non-starter.

It’s that sudden change that raises questions. Almost instantly, as Monica Showalter detailed, people noticed that Susan Rice seemed to be remarkably conversant with the deal’s details, considering that she’s no longer an administration official. Rumors also started flying about Anthony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, and Alexander Vindman, all people who are Obamites, who created the conditions in 2014 that led to the war, and who were involved in trying to bring down the Trump administration.

In addition to those four names, people are also speculating that some Democrat senators also began advising Zelensky against the Trump agreement:

Before meeting Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Murphy’s office posted on X at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He attached a picture of Zelensky at a conference table, with Murphy seated on the opposite side.

Some have suggested that, if Democrat politicians and Deep State operatives were indeed conducting their own foreign policy, they’ve violated the Logan Act, a 1799 law that makes it a criminal offense for an American citizen to negotiate disputes between the US and a foreign government. Many, however, believe that the Logan Act is unconstitutional, and, in any event, Ukraine is not our enemy (although it’s not currently acting like our friend).

Mark Wauck, a retired FBI agent, believes that if Democrats went rogue, the law they were violating was the Foreign Agent Registration Act (“FARA”), which bans people from representing foreign interests without publicly disclosing that fact. If everyone from Rice on down was guiding Zelensky in how to deal with President Trump, each of those people was acting as an agent for a foreign country. Moreover, they were acting against American interests because, as noted above, we can use those rare-earth minerals. So can Europe, which now has a chance to get them.

And here’s something else to contemplate. Wauck indicates that many see the Chinese being involved in advising Zelensky, too. With that in mind, Clarice Feldman makes an excellent point:

Not without basis, President Trump believes that China, not Russia, is a bigger threat to this country and disengaging Russia from this fight will further our chances of drawing Putin away from alliances with China.

That’s the last thing, of course, that China wants.

So, we have American politicians and officials possibly conspiring with China and Europe against America. Whether this rises to the level of treason or sedition is unclear, but what is clear is that, to the extent it harms America, what they allegedly did is unpatriotic and downright evil.