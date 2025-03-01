Is Jeff Bezos seeing the light?

I must confess to having a guilty pleasure: watching leftist — ahem, news outlets and reading leftist print and online publications.

Today’s offering highlights yet another example in a long line of examples to show that leftists have learned nothing from the 2024 election.

USAID-funded Politico bemoans Jeff Bezos’s announcement that he is going to restructure the Washington Post’s opinion page’s focus toward “personal liberties” and “free markets.” The horra!

On Wednesday morning, outgoing Editor David Shipley huddled with his soon-to-be former staff. Barely an hour earlier, owner Jeff Bezos had forced Shipley out as part of an audacious plan to transform the paper’s ecumenical opinion section into one that would now exclusively publish opinion pieces in favor of “personal liberties and free markets.” Instead of being an occasionally fussy repository of mostly mainstream points of view, the venerable publication’s opinion pages now risk looking like a vessel for a very rich owner to curry favor with the man who runs the government.

I’m not sure that Shipley was forced out as much as he couldn’t bring himself to advance ideas contrary to his leftist worldview. There is nothing less tolerant than a leftist scorned.

Comically, Politico asserts that the WaPo’s opinions heretofore represented mostly mainstream points of view and ecumenical opinions. Only in Washington, D.C. can hard-left opinions be considered to represent mainstream points of view.

Donald Trump’s election proves otherwise. The American people writ large are more center-right than hard left. The Democrat party and their media sycophants are retching from the drubbing that they took this past election cycle, and rather than temper their crazy, they seem intent on doubling down.

Speaking of “free markets,” some outlets (WaPo, MSNBC, L.A. Times, etc.) are shelving their most radical leftists in favor of more consumer-friendly material.

While I don’t believe for a minute that Jeff Bezos has had a come-to-Jesus, road-to-Damascus epiphany, I do believe that he’s recognized that his paper’s hard-left whackadoodle opinions ran afoul of normal, everyday Americans, and therefore posed a long-term drag on his paper’s fortunes.

As long as Democrats and the USAID-funded media resist the opportunity to self-reflect, they will continue their decline into irrelevance. Godspeed.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.