The reporting on Republicans hasn't changed much in more than forty years

The press has a funny way of getting it wrong as they assess Republicans.

Once they are proven fools, they pretend nothing is wrong.

This has been going on for a while.

President Reagan was called a dangerous cowboy and an amiable dunce.

When Reagan proposed a missile defense system, he was denigrated as a "hopeless failure." The media and other Democrats derided missile defense as "star wars."

In 1984, the New York Times said Reagan endangered the world with nuclear war.

The collapse of the Soviet Union occurred because Reagan was tough and focused on U.S. strength even as the Democrats tried to defeat him at every turn.

In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and took over Crimea. The U.S and Europe did little to nothing to help Ukraine,

But during Trump's first four years in office, beginning in 2017, Russia did not invade nor take over any territory in Ukraine.

In late 2021, in Biden's first year in office, Putin announced that he had amassed 100,000 troops on its Ukraine border.

On 13 November 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia had again amassed 100,000 troops near the Russo-Ukrainian border,[203] higher than an American assessment of approximately 70,000.

Yet, the U.S and Europe did little to nothing to deter or block Putin from invading. What, exactly, did our politicians and bureaucrats think Putin was going to do with these troops? What, exactly, did our politicians and bureaucrats think Putin was going to do with these troops?

In January 2022, Biden essentially told Putin that a minor incursion into Ukraine would not cause much of a problem. Putin got the message and invaded in February of 2022

During his long, rambling Jan. 19 press conference, President Joe Biden made yet another major policy misstep. Russia, he suggested would face but minor consequences if it restrained itself to but a “minor incursion” into Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, the suggestion that an invasion—if properly sized—would draw only a wrist slap left officials in Kyiv gobsmacked. So, too, were officials across Europe, as well as many in the U.S. political, foreign policy, and defense establishments.

And for the last three years of Biden's term, the U.S and Europe essentially gave Ukraine a blank check to wage war against Russia. There were no audits to see how the money was spent. There was little or no effort to end the war,

And now Trump is in office and he is focused on ending this long, dangerous, and deadly war.

And true to form, the media and other Democrats are attacking Trump.

They are again falsely saying Trump is a Russia puppet, a talking point they have used for ten years now. Facts clearly don't matter.

The media and other Democrats have always been for peace unless a Republican wants it. Where are the Code Pink protesters supporting Trump now?

Image: Grok, AI-generated image