In Pennsylvania, are Democrats stealing votes again?

Election analyst Seth Keshel recently issued an alarm. Keshel reported on the surprising results of a special election that was held this month in the 36th Pennsylvania State Senate District. It appears likely that Democrats are engaged in wholesale cheating—again!

I say “again” because massive cheating in Pennsylvania took place during the 2020 election. That cheating involved over 100,000 ballots for which there were no registered voters. The subterfuge was analyzed and documented. Significantly, it was never rebutted. Details are available in an article I wrote in September and in an earlier, more detailed account.

Image made using Image FX.

The results in the 36th District should be a wake-up call to all voters concerned about election integrity—especially Republican voters. The 36th district, which lies entirely within Lancaster County, had 19% more registered Republicans than Democrats in November 2024, but in the recent special election, the Republican candidate lost by a slim 482 votes.

Keshel reports that according to a volunteer group called “Audit the Vote Pennsylvania,” strange things happened:

Toni Shuppe’s Audit the Vote Pennsylvania organization created the slide above showing the partisan breakdown of mail ballot requests and returns, and the final mail vote counts in favor of Malone and Parsons. Malone wound up with 1,745 more mail votes than Democrats who returned ballots, and even more votes than Democrat ballots sent out. Parsons, the Republican, had 816 fewer mail votes than GOP ballots returns, and 1,904 fewer than mailed out.

Are we to believe that the Republicans in Lancaster County are unhappy that Republicans in Washington have closed the southern border? Or that Elon Musk is eliminating billions of dollars of waste? Or that men won’t be able to play in female sports? Polls show that a huge percentage of Republicans support those changes.

It also appears that Parson was a very acceptable candidate, as shown by this statement made Seth Keshel:

...Parson has been elected multiple times by the same voters in Lancaster County, and in November 2023, an off-year election, had the most votes ever for his position.

For these and other reasons, Keshel wonders if “votes are being tossed in the trash.” I wonder, too.

I highly recommend Keshel’s article, which is found here.