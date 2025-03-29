Democrats should get a clue from the Palestinians who are now marching against Hamas

In a story not widely covered, CNN reported that some number of Palestinians in Gaza appear to want to be set free from the radical elements of their ruling party, Hamas.

Palestinians demonstrated against Hamas in northern Gaza on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the largest protest against the militant group since its attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Video obtained by CNN showed large crowds, estimated to be thousands of people by a CNN journalist on the ground, marching through the streets of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, chanting “For god’s sake, Hamas out,” “Hamas terrorists” and “We want an end to the war.”

These sentiments run contrary to polling taken last March that showed:

Over 70% Palestinians still maintain Hamas ‘correct’ to commit Oct. 7 atrocities.

It is not clear whether Palestinians have softened their hatred for Israel and the Jews, or that they’re just tired of war. I suspect it is probably more of the latter than the former.

Which brings us to the Democrats. When will “sane” Democrats abandon the radical-leftist wing of their party?

Barack Obama’s election brought forth a radical “transformation” of the Democrat party, with Blue Dogs, pro-lifers and free market liberals being slowly, and then all-at-once relegated to the back-bench of the party.

Hillary Clinton attempted to walk a tightrope between the center-left and radical-left wings of the Democrat party, when she ran for president. Her message? Hate Trump, and I’d be the first woman president. Her consultants, telling her she had the presidency in the bag, opted not to campaign in key swing states in the final stretch, and lost.

Joe Biden, affectionately known as “Scranton Joe” ran as a moderate Democrat, while the base of the Democrat party moved further and further Left. Campaigning from his basement, Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election with 80 million votes.

The Joe Biden “presidency” saw the culmination of the radical “transformation” that Barack Obama began in 2008.

That meant: the targeting of Jan. 6 protestors and the denial of their constitutional right to due process; open borders (at least 12 million illegal invaders); the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan; Russia’s incursion into Ukraine; the aggressive promotion of transgenderism, particularly in children; the participation of boys and men in women’s sports; abortion on demand; expansion of the welfare state; the pursuit of the green new scam (as Trump is wont to call it); the targeting of Catholics, other Christians, and parents desiring to live out their faiths and values; countless lawfare cases targeting Donald Trump and anyone and everyone in Trump’s circle; and the massive expansion of the bureaucratic state.

With Donald Trump’s “too-big-to-rig” victory in November, his inauguration in January, his cabinet picks, and his 60-plus days of rapid-fire executive actions, the Democrat party has seemingly come to the conclusion that – they were not crazy enough in past election cycles, and that they should take the opposition stance that only 20% to 30% of the electorate embrace on every issue that the president advances.

Democrats have doubled down on big government bloat, transgenderism, abortion, defending illegal alien gang-bangers, tax increases, more lawfare, support for domestic terrorists targeting a previous golden-child of electric vehicles and salvation of the climate, and the rabid resistance of anything and everything Donald Trump.

The American people like what they’re seeing from the Trump administration. Sane Democrats, just like sane Palestinians, need to make a choice now – abandon the crazy people ruling your party or suffer the fate of their eventual collapse.

Hamas and radical leftists will not course correct.

Image: Screen shot from X video