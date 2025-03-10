In Oregon, being first at coming in last

Oregon and its supermajority Democrat party really do like to strut their stuff.

They want to remind everybody how progressive they are, how much of a leader they are to the rest of the country.

They brag about their elections and how secure they are, yet many of us have questions about security and verification.

Some history here would help illustrate the problems.

The root of it is probably in vote-by-mail.

Oregon is a vote-by-mail state; vote-by-mail was established by a citizen petition in 1998.

All elections since 2000 have been vote-by-mail.

Yet since Feb. 4, 1859, when Oregon became a state, until 2000, the voters have elected 20 Republican governors.

Since vote-by-mail was adopted, there have been no Republican governors elected in Oregon.

This fact alone should alert our election officials in Oregon that there are significant problems with Oregon's elections.

Either people changed the way they voted after 2000, or there is massive cheating going on.

I am just presenting what's known out there, not telling you what to think.

My own experience and intelligence have led me to the conclusion in Oregon, we have massive voter fraud covered up by the Democrat elected officials.

With such extreme evidence of people being elected through vote-by-mail and after vote-by-mail, going from 20 to zero GOP governors, I think it is enough to request a full-blown investigation by the Federal Election Commission, of Oregon and its vote-by-mail scam.

This week, a group of Oregon Republican Representatives sent President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi a letter requesting an investigation into Oregon and its apparently corrupted election process involving non-citizen voting.

Oregon is a small state with a population of around 4.27 million, yet we managed to come in first in the nation with some notable achievements.

Last year we managed to keep our number-one status for the most registered sex offenders per 100,000 at 790 in the 2024 sex offenders per state registry.

This was achieved when the Democrat supermajority got going in all its lunatic laws passed.

It recently introduced HB2548, a bill limiting how many people could live on a farm or ranch.

HB 3362, a tire tax bill on drivers across Oregon to rob them and fund the left's public-transport take-the-train fantasy.

SB77 limits the ability of people to build houses outside of towns.

Oregon schools are considered among the worst in the nation, and our governor is rated the worst.

Oregon needs a heavy dose of DOGE, an FEC review of the election process, and a bar of soap to wash out the mouths of those it has sent to represent it in Washington, D.C.



John Woods is a husband, father, conservative, patriot, activist, and Delegate to Oregon State Republican Party.

Image: Wikipedia // public domain