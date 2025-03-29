If they only had knife control....

Have you ever talked with a European friend and heard something like this: You need gun control to stop all the shootings.

Another day and another stabbing over there. This is the story:

Five people were injured, two seriously, after a stabbing incident in Amsterdam's city center on Thursday. Witnesses said the suspect stabbed a number of people at random on Sint Nicolaasstraat, near Dam Square. "Among the victims are a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both American nationals; a 26-year-old man from Poland; a 73-year-old woman from Belgium; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam," Dutch police said. The suspect was detained, police added, describing him as young man with short blonde hair.

Short blond hair? At least they told us what he looks like.

Here is something I learned from a friend in Spain. Check out these numbers from Europe:

Have we stopped believing what we see? It usually leads to a loss of sense of danger. Two women stabbed in Vasteras, Sweden. Four stabbed at the train station in Lyon. Vienna's "Black Friday": four women stabbed by an Afghan. A man armed with two knives kills a person on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam. He shouted "Allahu akbar." Then a stabbing in Charlottenburg, a district of Berlin. Another man armed with a knife tries to kill Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels. They were walking under the Eiffel Tower when a man stabbed them while shouting -- guess what -- "Allahu akbar." He was stabbed to death; she miraculously survived. The stabber then fled across the Seine and struck an English tourist with a hammer. And that's just the last few months. Have we stopped believing what we see?

Lots of angry people in the streets? Lots of dangerous people to be sure, and they carry knives.

The problem in Europe, according to several friends, is that we call “woke” or “politically correct” ideas are failing big time. They've opened their borders to people who do not want to assimilate and sometimes that brings some bad people along with the ones who just seek a better life.

The ghost of the future is walking around Europe with a knife. As Scrooge was reminded in the famous story, the future does not happen if you change now. I'm not sure if the Europeans can stop this madness, especially given their baby crisis and devotion to woke, but we can change it here.

In the meantime, if you pass knife laws only the bad guys will have knives. Check out Europe.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: RawPixel.com