I’m all broken up about Mahmoud Khalil’s rights

It's sad to see just how far TDS will take some people. The once brilliant Mona Charen is a case in point. She just rushed to the aid of the Columbia U. Hamas activist being now being deported, with the missive Mahmoud Khalil has rights, dammit.

I immediately thought of the DA in the movie Dirty Harry, as he explained that an insane killer, just arrested, couldn’t be prosecuted: “That man had rights!”

"Well, I'm all broken up about that man's rights", Clint Eastwood would famously reply.

Granted, in 1971, prosecuting the fictional killer at hand, given the circumstances, would have been difficult, but still possible. Maybe they get him for income tax.

Real-life prosecutors have never been shy about those sorts of things when they really want somebody, like Al Capone or Donald Trump.

In the case of Mahmoud Khalil though, no tricks needed. If poor Mona had carefully read the law professor she quoted, the relevant statute was right there -- 8 U.S.C. 1182 . Any non-citizen who “endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization” is removable. Khalil is accused of circulating pro-Hamas pamphlets. Hamas has been officially designated a terrorist organization since 1997.

If the judge insists on more, I’m sure the government has plenty of instances of this chap supporting and advocating for Hamas. This guy has been on their radar for years.

Khalil’s defenders mostly understand he’s deportable under our strict alien removal laws; they just complain that in the past, they were rarely used. So what?

Times have changed, and there is an army of foreign nationals getting student visas, not to study, but to build a Fifth Column of America haters. The anti-Semites at Columbia are just the first wave.

Mona ended her diatribe furious about Pres. Trump starting an EO investigation of the Perkins Coie law firm. These are the people at the center of all the Obama/Clinton/Biden Russiagate dirty tricks the last nine years.

I only hope this investigation, and those involving James Comey, get far enough that some of the insiders start turning on each other. If not, I guess the native-born who would wreck our system will get off.

Foreign nationals who hate America though, are due a change of scenery. Khalil will even get a chance to explore his legal rights in whichever Middle East sewer he is sent back to.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY.

Image: Ted Eytan