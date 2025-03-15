Hey Chuck, you need a tune-up

Back in my younger days, my father would hear the sound of my car and tell me to get a tune-up. It doesn’t sound right, or something like that in Spanish he’d say. He was usually right and the tune-up did the trick.

The Democrats still can’t figure out Trump. I have not seen a political party in such disarray since God only knows when. All they do is block traffic or show up with silly signs at a speech. It must be embarrassing for those who remember a political party that gave us FDR and Truman. They are like the car that desperately needs a tune-up, an oil change, and a tire rotation.

This is really good from Libby Emmons:

Chuck Schumer threatens a government shutdown rather than pass the spending bill the House sent his way. Jasmine Crockett’s out there cursing a blue streak. AOC’s telling illegal immigrants how to avoid la migra. Liz Warren keeps nattering on about Elon Musk. None of this is captaincy or cohesive opposition. Electeds and their media cronies are pulling plays from their same tired game plan that failed them and failed the rest of us.

Yes, that tired game is right. The latest effort to demonize Elon “EV” Musk is bizarre. Didn’t they love this man a year ago? He is the Hitler of the Month, or the man who is a threat to democracy now. Elon went from climate change crusader to Mr. Mean because he discovered 200-year olds were getting social security checks.

Of course there is always the canard about the GOP cutting Social Security, or Trump being an ally of Putin. And then there is the race card, the woman card, and now they’ll throw down a transgender card.

And then there’s Trump sending special forces, helicopters and all, to pull out screaming migrant women nursing their babies.

And then there is my favorite about Biden handing Trump a good economy only to see The Orange Man destroy it in seven weeks over tariffs.

Like my father said, get a tune-up because that noise is not normal.

