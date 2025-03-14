Go away, Randi

It took a while, but parents figured out that the teachers’ unions are more about electing Democrats than teachers their kids. Check this out from the NY Post:

American Federation of Teachers honcho Randi Weingarten’s sudden outrage over Team Trump’s plan to abolish the federal Department of Education is simply about losing her own power and influence — not any risk to the kids. America’s ‘competitors — and adversaries — are no doubt cheering President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education,’ Weingarten asserts in an MSNBC column, pretending the DOE ‘helps give all children in the United States access to the great public school education they deserve.’ Nonsense: Few kids in America have ‘access’ to ‘great public school education’; we lag our peers badly in international testing.

No kidding. We lag behind our competitors because we are teaching pronouns to promote gender identity rather than grammar, which is where the topic used to be covered.

We are destroying the kids’ self esteem by teaching that the U.S. is a flawed and racist country rather than the beacon of freedom that inspired my family to come here from communist Cuba.

Maybe this is why more parents have opted for home-schooling, or doing whatever it takes to put them in a private school. They want their kids educated, not indoctrinated.

Yes, the Department of Education has to go and take Randi along with them.

