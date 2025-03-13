After blowing $9 billion on 'free' health care for illegals, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for a bailout

Gavin Newsom wants a bailout.

Oh, not from Donald Trump. At this point, he probably knows better than that. But from the state's rainy day "general fund," intended to pay for emergencies only.

Well, he's got one, and it's self-created.

According to KCRA 3:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's Department of Finance on Wednesday notified state lawmakers that California will need a $3.44 billion loan to cover costs associated with the state's Medicaid program known as Medi-Cal. The letter did not specify why exactly the program fell short on funds. While experts note there are many factors that go into Medicaid costs, some are pointing to the money the state spends providing health insurance to undocumented people. The letter comes weeks after Newsom's administration officials told lawmakers they had underestimated the cost.

The reporter's tweet of the letter sent is here:

New: Gov. Newsom’s Dept. of Finance notified CALeg it needs a $3.44 billion loan for Medi-Cal.



Letter doesn’t say it, but state leaders expanded Medi-Cal last year to provide health insurance to undocumented people.



The administration underestimated how much that would cost.

Who didn't see this coming from ten miles away?

The free ride given to illegals of course cost more than original estimates -- the estimators neglected to consider that free health care, compared to the fairly reasonable rates people pay in Latin America and elsewhere, would serve as a magnet for illegals to come over, particularly those with costly cases of care. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris waving through millions of unvetted "newcomers," no state provided a bigger benefit package than Newsom's California.

Republicans tried to warn them. But all the warnings were ignored, and being totalitarians at heart, Democrats punished those who asked questions, as KCRA 3 noted:

During a line of questioning in an Assembly budget hearing last month, Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, R-Riverside, asked about the expense. Newsom's Department of Finance said the state is estimated to spend $9.5 billion to provide Medi-Cal to undocumented people, with $8.4 billion coming from the state's general fund. The number had grown from the $6 billion that was initially projected. DeMaio criticized the expense, and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas eventually removed him from the committee weeks later.

Which was as cynical and unethical and sleazy a move they've ever made in their nonstop quest to succor illegals, bringing more and more in.

It made sense to Democrats at the time given that they were facing the prospect of losing congressional seats as residents fled the state over high taxes, high costs of living, and unenforced crime. Not a problem to Democrats, though, who wanted as many seats as possible, so illegals replacing the earlier residents would do nicely, some even "helping out" the Democrat side with illegally cast votes from the state's outrageously maintained voter rolls and zero-I.D. voting requirements. What better than to offer them free health care?

Well, now the piper is coming to get paid, and Newsom has his hand out for a loan from his state's general fund -- the one that's meant for disasters, such as the ones in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, the fire burnouts that forced state residents to purchase insurance from the state's bare-bones insurance company because insurers had pulled out, and which already doesn't have enough to cover all the claims even at a minimal level.

Odds are, that's who will suffer as the illegals get their medical bills paid and the legislature silences anyone talking of making them pay for their own, same as other Californians must do.

It's a rotten way to run a state and will likely lead to even higher taxes and more residents fleeing the state.

But Democrats will have their illegals, safely ensconced as illegal voters or congressional seat padders, all in the name of keeping their power forever. It's outrageous, and a very good case for DOGE to investigate if it ever branches out into auditing California.

At some point, they're going to run out of state funds once they start draining it for this, and then come begging Trump for a bailout. But Trump is too wise for it, and money is fungible. What they'll be looking at is what Lady Thatcher said was the inevitable result of all socialism -- "running out of other people's money."

It's sad stuff that it's coming to this fast in one-party blue Califlornia.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License