DOJ: who really runs the Executive Branch?

Attorney General Pam Bondi has already begun cleaning house at the DOJ.

"On her first day in office, [Attorney General Pam Bondi] announced the creation of a 'Weaponization Working Group,' purportedly intended to root out 'abuses of the criminal justice process'..." "... by local and federal law enforcement officers, including those who had investigated Mr. Trump. Current and former Justice Department officials view those claims as merely an excuse to justify the brazen politicization of the department under Mr. Trump and his team. It has left many employees angry and worried for the department’s future. The [Eric] Adams case brought those concerns to a head. One veteran prosecutor told a friend late Thursday that he was not answering phone calls, in hopes of avoiding a demand to take an action that would force his resignation...."

Actually, substantial housecleaning was under way before her first day in office. Perhaps the most illustrative case involved the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, who resigned after being ordered by acting AG Emil Bove to dismiss the criminal case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

That case, and others, reflect attempts by Democrats/socialists/communist (D/s/c) to argue the Department of Justice is an agency independent of presidential authority. Their argument asserts the POTUS has no power to supervise or regulate the DOJ and any attempt to do so is political and unconstitutional.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Is it possible a NYC Mayor could be corrupt? Of course. I make no finding on Adam’s criminal culpability or lack thereof other than to observe he was prosecuted by the Biden/ Garland DOJ after coming out, even relatively weakly, against illegal immigration when the costs for NYC became too much to bear. Might that have been a coincidence? Might there be additional evidence of wrongdoing? Possible.

As the sole politician directly elected by all the American people, the POTUS has Article II, express executive authority. He’s the boss in the Executive Branch, which includes the DOJ. He hires; he fires. One can make a reasonable argument that it’s best that the POTUS not micromanage the DOJ or any other agency, but he has that power. He can tell the US Attorney handling Des Moines, Iowa to prosecute or not to prosecute a given case.

But what if that decision is corrupt? What if the POTUS is protecting a political narrative or covering up a crime?

If the POTUS is a D/s/c, that’s just fine. It’s he’s a Republican, it’s a coup, he’s a dictator, he’s destroying “our democracy.”

In either case, the US Attorney has two choices: they can follow orders, or if they can’t, they can resign, but the latter choice does not invalidate the POTUS’ power to issue those orders. Also, in either case, if the public believes the decision to be corrupt, they can vote the POTUS out of office at the next opportunity, which is what happened to Joe Biden’s handlers.

Pam Bondi is an appointee, an employee of Donald Trump. He appointed her because he believes she believes in and will implement his agenda, the agenda that caused the American people to vote for him. She serves as long as his belief in her ability to implement that agenda remains. Her authority is on loan from him; she acts in his stead. It is not only constitutional, but entirely ethical for a POTUS to require his appointees and every federal employee working for him to enact the agenda for which he was elected.

But that’s politics! Yes. Your point?

Of course it’s politics. The Presidency is an inherently political office, as are the House and Senate. We have a Constitution to limit the powers of government, however, since government is comprised of men, those limits have frayed which is why we’re having the kinds of arguments that would have been familiar to the Founders.

There is no question under Biden’s handlers, the DOJ, FBI, indeed, the entirety of government, became weaponized against the political enemies of D/s/cs. Those enemies amounted to half or more of the American people. That means there are many, likely tens of thousands, of bureaucrats that have broken faith with the Constitution and the American people. In so doing, many have broken the law. They must be removed and as appropriate, prosecuted.

Normal Americans who work for a living are amazed and disgusted by federal parasites who refuse to return to work, and who think being asked to list five things they did in a week of supposed work to be an outrage. Normal Americans would have no trouble listing five things they did in the last hour, nor would they think such a request a personal affront.

Removing those that do is a first step necessary to putting the people, through their elected POTUS, back in charge.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.