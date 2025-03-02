After the impolitic Zelensky’s return, Europe grandstands against Trump

It’s been funny to watch the tabloids in Europe regarding the Zelensky visit to the Oval Office on Friday.

Andrew Neil, a British columnist of mostly tabloid expertise, defends Zelensky as Europe has now for years—as a heroic martyr (but he’s still alive) to Russian perfidy. The heads of state, or the stateless heads of the EU hegemony (still also alive and well in Brexit Britain via EU’s still active EU International Court of Justice there) sent out an apparently coordinated tweet in support of Zelensky’s untoward behavior in the Oval Office. One wonders about the very recent U.S. visits from Starmer and Macron. Were they a set up, too?

After all, Europe has been in a tizzy ever since President Trump made clear his intention for peace in this war. Thus far, as long as we pay the tab, Europe has signaled it’s good for more fighting...as long as Ukrainians spill their blood and America foots the bill.

European courage hasn’t always been all it’s cracked up to be. It was France that, for years, played dead for Hitler’s occupation, until American troops liberated Paris. Were it not for Churchill, Britain would have surrendered to Hitler in the name of a false peace.

The Zelensky kabuki theater on Friday won’t stand the test of a week or so. In America, we are beginning to find out a little of what went on under Biden, war-funding-wise. This would include, of course, hundreds of billions (final figures TBA) in the form of weapons and taxpayer cash to Ukraine. Regarding that cash, as many of us suspected would happen, it’s been ‘lost’ in the politically storied Biden ‘Ukraine’ memory hole.

President Trump also recently said that the EU was created to oppose the United States—another bon mot from a real American leader who has a unique ability to speak honestly. Europe has been in a jealous tear about America since our Founders first declared and fought for liberation from the stranglehold of legal and civic inequality and injustice in Europe.

And, yes, to the now not-so-mainstream media, we know that Russia can be and always has been a fighting Bear. How many of us are aware that Russia, however, was an ally to both Europe and the United States in winning World War II? Of course, that doesn’t erase what Russia did in the years after WWII, during the Cold War, but it’s a reminder that nothing, including enmity, is permanent.

Smug moral generalities from NATO and the like are very easy to make when it comes to delegating the ravages of war to those who must fight on the battlefields. President Trump was correct yesterday when he dismissed Zelensky’s spoiled, belligerent presumptions of further gravy trains from the US to Ukraine, with no commitment to peace.

Of course, the predictable Democrats are trying to make hay of Friday’s Oval Office tussle between the two ‘Presidents’ (a false equivalency if there ever was one). But the Dems’ fake takeaways don’t weigh in so much now, given what we are finding out.

Zelensky arguably had no plans to sign a mineral deal before or during his Oval Office visit yesterday, despite his own Parliament’s support for the deal. He has scammed his way in and out of our country before. During those orchestrated visits, Biden lay on his back for a tummy scratch. President Trump would not oblige.

The surpassing value of all human life: that’s what President Trump gets, and bravo; that’s what a newly powerful America is all about, again.

YouTube screen grab.